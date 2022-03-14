Older Samsung flagships receiving Galaxy S22 camera features

Samsung introduced a number of new features with the launch of the Galaxy S22 series. Now, the company is rolling out some of these new camera capabilities to its older Galaxy flagship smartphones, including foldables. Samsung will bring the OneUI 4.1 update to more than half a dozen past flagships.

According to a post in Samsung Community, the Galaxy S21, S20, Galaxy Note 20 lineup, and all the Galaxy Z series smartphones, includng the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G, are receiving Galaxy S22’s Nitography technology, which brings a portrait mode for nighttime to the selfie shooter. The portrait mode is gaining another feature — the ability to adjust lighting position. It will roll out for all the aforementioned devices other than the Galaxy S20.

If you are a pet owner with an older Samsung flagship device, your smartphone will gain the capability of recognizing your pet. Your furry friends will be recognized by both front and rear cameras. It will be rolling out for the Galaxy S21, S21 FE, S20 FE, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G alongside the Flip 2, Fold 2, Fold 3, and Flip 3. It will also be available on the Galaxy Note 20.

If you are someone who records a lot of videos on your Samsung smartphone, the company is rolling out an important feature for you. The telephoto lens on the Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 FE will be able to shoot portrait videos with the OneUI 4.1 update. The feature allows you to take close-up videos of distant subjects. Director’s View front and rear camera videos can also be saved separately and edited later on the Galaxy S21 series, Z Fold 3, and the Z Flip 3.

Telephoto lens support is also coming to pro/pro video mode on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, alongside Expert Raw. Samsung plans to roll out these features for the Z Fold 3, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2 later this year. The Galaxy S21 series will also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s collaboration with Snapchat, allowing you to experience the camera features in the social media app. Lastly, OneUI 4.1 brings changes to the position of the camera modes. For instance, the “Single Take” mode has been moved to the “More” menu.

