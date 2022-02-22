The Samsung Galaxy S22 isn’t charging as fast as it should

The Galaxy S22 series comes with two types of chargers, 25-watt adapters for the base S22 model and 45 watts for the S22+ and the S22 Ultra. However, tests with both adapters seem to indicate that they don’t really make a difference to overall charging time.

When comparing the time it takes to reach a full charge with all models in the S22 line, it becomes apparent that spending the extra cash on a 45W adapter is a complete waste as all devices take the same amount of time, according to tests done by GSMArena.

The tests indicate that regardless of which adapter is used, it takes roughly an hour for all S22 models to reach a full charge. This is disappointing news, given that Samsung ran into similar power adapter issues with the Galaxy Note 10 just a few years ago. After customers began reporting issues in 2019, the company reevaluated its marketing strategy when it came to charging with the S20, so fans were hopeful that the 45W chargers in the S22 line were a sign of progress. Unfortunately, this has turned out not to be the case.

Fast-charging mobile power adapters have been in high demand over the last few years as companies have continued improving the technology and reducing charging times drastically. Samsung has been trailing behind other major tech companies for several years, with companies like Xiaomi already boasting a 120W charger, so the introduction of the 45W adapter in the Galaxy S22’s marketing seemed to be a promising step forward.

Although the charge time for the S22 series isn’t abysmal by any means, the fact that all users, regardless of which model they own, can’t speed it up with more powerful adapters is a major strike against the series. It’s especially disappointing when noting that the charge times for older Samsung devices essentially rival the S22, meaning that there’s not a substantial battery upgrade between recent models. Obviously, there are other areas where the S22 line shines, but fast charging simply isn’t one of them.

