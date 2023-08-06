Looking for awesome smartwatch deals focused on those aiming to achieve their fitness goals? Look no further than Best Buy which has the Garmin Instinct GPS smartwatch for $180, thereby saving you $50 off the regular price of $230. A great watch for someone with an active lifestyle, let’s take a quick look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Garmin Instinct

The Garmin Instinct is one of the best Garmin watches for ruggedness. If you’re looking for a watch that can keep up with you, this is it. It has a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a 22mm silicone watch band so it looks good but can handle a few knocks and blows. It’s been constructed to US military standards so you can trust it. Such ruggedness means it’s perfect for comprehensive monitoring while you’re working out, running, hiking or anything else.

The Garmin Instinct can track a lot. It can monitor distance, time, speed, calories burned, activity levels, how well you sleep, along with your heart rate, steps taken, floors climbed, and even your stress levels. The GPS also offers up a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter along with multiple global navigation satellite systems like GPS, GLONASS and Galileo. Even better for hikers is the TracBack navigation system. Using the feature means you can easily navigate the same route back to your starting point without any hassle. It’s a feature that even many of the best smartwatches lack. Besides all the fitness features, the Garmin Instinct is also able to receive missed call notifications, SMS messages, emails, and social app notifications so it’s useful in daily use too. Rounding off the great set of features is up to 14 days of battery life which is far better than much of the competition.

Typically priced at $230, the Garmin Instinct is down to $180 for a limited time only at Best Buy. That means you save $50 right now but you won’t have long. Best Buy top deals tend to be fairly limited so if this is the watch for you, you’ll want to hit the buy button sooner rather than later. Check it out now and enjoy a better way of tracking your workouts and explorations.

