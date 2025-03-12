 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Gemini might soon drive futuristic robots that can do your chores

By
DIGIT sensors mounted on a robot hand manipulating glass marbles.
Meta

The inevitable outcome of artificial intelligence was always its use in robots, and that future might be closer than you think. Google today announced Gemini Robotics, an initiative to bring the world closer than ever to “truly general purpose robots.”

Google says AI robotics have to meet three principal qualities. First, they should be able to adapt on the fly to different situations. They must be able to not only understand but also respond to changing environments. Finally, the robots have to be dexterous enough to perform the same kind of tasks that humans can with their hands and fingers.

Recommended Videos

Google writes, “While our previous work demonstrated progress in these areas, Gemini Robotics represents a substantial step in performance on all three axes, getting us closer to truly general purpose robots.”

Gemini Robotics: Dynamic interactions

Research and studies into robotics have advanced by leaps and bounds over the past few years. Boston Dynamics is particularly well known for its bots that can walk and navigate in public, and you’ve no doubt seen footage of the robot dogs on TikTok. If Gemini Robotics fulfills its mission statement, we could be on the cusp of introducing true household assistants that can do everything from cleaning the house to packing your lunch.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The earliest tests of Gemini Robotics used mounted arms to perform tasks like playing tic-tac-toe, packing a lunchbox, and even playing cards — and removing individual cards from a hand without bending them. It does this by incorporating an advanced vision-language model dubbed Gemini Robotics-ER (Embodied Reasoning).

Google is bringing together cutting-edge research from each of these areas of robotics to combine it into one form, governed by a set of safety guidelines that dictate robotic behavior. In January 2024, Google suggested a “Robot Constitution” that would govern how these machines behaved, based largely on Isaac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics. The team has since expanded that to something called the ASIMOV dataset that will allow researchers to better measure and test robot behavior in the real world.

Gemini Robotics: Dexterous skills

Google published a paper that’s free to read, but fair warning: it’s highly technical and complex. However, if you’re interested in the world of robotics and what implications these projects hold for the future of the world, it’s worth a read.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Google Messages can now be your notes app. Please don’t do that
The Google Messages app on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Google Messages recently got an update that allows Android users to use it as a notes app as well as a regular messaging app. This update flew under the radar until Android Authority reported on it last Friday, saying that people can now send long messages, high-quality media, and other content to themselves via RCS messaging, freeing them of the restrictions imposed by its predecessor, SMS messaging. While that is a useful upgrade on paper, it's not a good idea in practice.

A lot of people use messaging apps as a substitute for the original notes app pre-installed in their phones. The problem is text messages sent through RCS are not encrypted, let alone messages sent to yourself, posing a host of security issues. Not long after Apple adopted cross-platform RCS messaging with Android late last year, a group of Chinese hackers called Salt Typhoon launched a cyberattack on U.S. communications networks, leading the FBI and CISA warning Americans to use encrypted messaging platforms, especially if messages are being sent from Apple to Android and vice versa.

Read more
Google’s Gemini is getting a lot smarter for iPhone users
Using Gemini Deep Research on a smartphone.

Google's Gemini AI just got a major buff for iPhone users with the addition of its Deep Research feature. Google first added this feature to Android devices, but it's dropping in a phased rollout to the iPhone. If you don't yet see this function, give it some time; at the time of writing, it hasn't hit our phones here at Digital Trends yet.

The Deep Research feature "uses advanced reasoning and long context capabilities to act as a research assistant, exploring complex topics and compiling reports on your behalf." This enables Gemini to do comprehensive, in-depth research on nearly any topic, but be warned: the process is not fast.

Read more
Can an AI chatbot help you quit smoking? It can, with lots of caution
Representation of an AI chatbot giving smoking advice on a phone.

Earlier today, I gave a live demo of ChatGPT as it served enlightening words on a lifestyle without nicotine vices. Two of my heavy-smoker friends saw the chatbot in action and looked impressed. Less than an hour later, I saw them sharing a cigarette from across the glass window.

"It lacks coercion," one of them sheepishly told me. I don't think the AI failed its duty. I believe human cravings prevailed this time. Now, you may, or may not, buy into the whole AI chatbot hype, but there is one segment where the AI advancements have made a fantastic impact.

Read more