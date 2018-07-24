Digital Trends
Mobile

Finally, you can get Google Assistant to make a Duo video call for you

Lulu Chang
By
google app alternatives duo android

Making a video call from your phone is getting a little easier thanks to some help from your favorite assistant — that is to say, Google Assistant. At long last, Google’s A.I.-powered helper will allow you to start a video call on Duo, its video calling service. Once you’ve activated Google Assistant, you should now be able to say, “video call [insert contact name here]” and Assistant will oblige, after first confirming that you do in fact want to make a video call on Duo. From there, you should be able to see and chat with your counterpart — simple as pie.

If you or your contact don’t have Google Duo installed, you may see Hangouts being used in place of the service. Google’s Duo support page about now includes mention of Assistant. It reads simply, “If you use the Google Assistant: You can start a Duo video call by saying or typing, ‘Video call [name].'”

You should be able to make calls to anyone and everyone in your contacts, and all calls will be made either through mobile data or a Wi-Fi connection. It seems as though the ability to invoke a call using Assistant is still in the rolling out process, as not everyone who has tried the feature has gotten it to work. While Duo opens up for most folks after their command, not everyone is able to actually then make a call. It’s likely that this little bug will be resolved in the coming days as the new capability gains more traction.

As Google did not make a formal announcement about this functionality, it’s not entirely clear how long it’s actually been working.

Duo has been making quite a few updates recently. Back in March, Google updated the video calling app to give users the option of leaving a video message. These messages can be up to 30 seconds long, and can be sent directly to another user, who will be able to see the message within the Duo app. There’s also a “Call Now” button that you can use to return the missed call after watching the message.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

The Looking Glass brings us closer than ever to Star Wars-like holograms

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
galaxy x
Mobile

Tipster says Samsung Galaxy X is a gaming phone without a foldable display

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display technology for a few years now and a folding smartphone might finally become a reality. The Galaxy X may be the company's first example, and here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Brenda Stolyar
Wearables

Samsung may have accidentally leaked an image of its own Galaxy Watch

Samsung may introduce a sequel to the Gear S3 smartwatch in 2018, but this time it may have a different name or even multiple versions. Rumors are spreading about a Galaxy Watch coming alongside the Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Andy Boxall
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang
motiv
Wearables

Motiv Ring fitness tracker now has a companion Android app, too

It's not hard to find a fitness tracking wearable for the wrist, but options run thin when you want a device that's a little more subtle. Motiv's solution is a ring that puts your active minutes front and center.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Julian Chokkattu
nomad wireless charging pad for tesla screen shot 2018 07 23 at 12 03 pm
Mobile

Nomad creates a wireless charging pad just for the Tesla Model 3

Nomad, the luxury tech accessory company, has created a wireless charging pad for the Tesla Model 3. The pad features two wireless charging pads and fits perfectly within the Model 3's charging station.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
how to set up voicemail on an iPhone
Mobile

Here’s how to save time by setting up ‘visual’ voicemail on an iPhone

Did you just get a new iPhone? Don't forget to set up visual voicemail. We'll show you how to set up voicemail on an iPhone in just a couple of minutes so you can see and organize your voicemails.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
xiaomi mi a2 news lite blue android one
Mobile

Xiaomi has delivered not one, but two exciting new Android One phones

Xiaomi has announced not one, but two follow-ups to its Mi A1 smartphone. The Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are Xiaomi's second phones running Google's Android One software, and come with some clever camera tech to really entice us.
Posted By Andy Boxall