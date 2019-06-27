Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Images’ latest feature makes it easy to find that perfect shareable GIF

Christian de Looper
By

Google has been consistently making Search more and more helpful over the past few months, with features like the ability to share results straight from Search. Now, it’s Google Images’ turn to get a new feature — Google has announced that it’s making it easier to share the perfect GIF with a new “Share GIFs” section, in which you can quickly and easily share GIFs into apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, and Messenger.

Google Images has supported GIFs for some time now, and the new feature itself is powered by Google’s already-established GIF search engine.

The GIFs that will be a part of the Share GIFs section are made available by content creators, streaming services, movie studios, and so on — and any content provider or GIF creator can submit new GIFs to appear in the section, by uploading those GIFs to Tenor.com.

Of course, it’s easy to imagine that thousands of GIFs will end up appearing in the feature, so Google will be curating the selection a little. According to Google, GIFs will appear in the section based on how likely it is that they’ll be shared, so hopefully GIFs that you want to share will appear reasonably close to the top of the list.

The new feature is available across platforms, including the Google app for iOS and Android, and in Chrome on Android. It doesn’t seem like the feature is available at all on desktop just yet, but considering the nature of the feature it seems a little more suited to mobile use anyway. Google says that it’s planning on bringing the feature to all mobile browsers over time.

Google Images in general has been getting more features recently. For starters, Google recently announced that Images would be getting shoppable ads to make it easier to find products that you’re interested in online. Not only that, but Google has also been working on object recognition through Google Lens — allowing users to take a photo of an object they’re interested in, and see similar products online that they could, in turn, buy.

The “Share GIFs” feature is rolling out now to the Google app on iOS and Android.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Predictions for July 15 and the best deals now
iPadOS Hands-on
Mobile

iPadOS paves the way to a better future for Apple’s tablet

Apple’s iPads are the best tablets around, and they’re getting even better with the forthcoming software update that will convert the operating system from iOS to iPadOS. We dive into some of the best features in iPadOS, coming this…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

How to print Instagram photos, from mobile printers to online photo labs

Ready to get your Instagram photos out of your profile and onto your walls? Learn how to print Instagram photos, using your own printer, an app, or a website to create everything from prints to gifts.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Don't get it twisted! These are the best true wireless earbuds you can buy

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Walmart gives refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models deep discounts

If the high cost of a new Apple Watch gives you heartburn, why not consider a refurbished one instead? Walmart is offering discounts of up to $200 off the normal retail price on select refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Predictions for July 15 and the best deals now

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
can you trust weather app feat
Mobile

Can you trust your weather app?

Have you ever noticed all weather apps show slightly different current temperatures and forecasts? Where do these apps get their data from, and how do you know you can trust it? Should you just go with the National Weather Service or are…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
microsoft surface pro 6 deal ahead of amazon prime day featured
Deals

Amazon drops $300 off of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 ahead of Prime Day 2019

In advance of Prime Day, Amazon has dropped the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with type cover to just under $1,000. Begin your Prime Day prep by crossing this deeply discounted 2-in-1 laptop off your shopping list early.
Posted By William Hank
gatebox line clova ai news and
Mobile

New A.I. and voice synthesis makes Gatebox your cutest, cleverest digital pal

The concept of living at home with a friendly, intelligent digital character is almost a reality, due to a partnership between Line, the popular messaging app, and Gatebox, a cult Japanese artificial intelligence company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Motorola walks back Android Pie plans, limits update to Moto Z2 Force on Verizon

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
line sticker premium news stickers
Mobile

Sticker obsessives will love the Line messaging app’s new subscription package

The Line messaging app has announced the ultimate option for the sticker-obsessed: Stickers Premium. It's a subscription package that provides unlimited access to the 3 million stickers available in Line.
Posted By Andy Boxall
folding smartphones 2019 roundup samsung smartphone promo video
Mobile

Google’s bizarre folding smart book has multiple screens instead of pages

Do foldable smartphones only need to have one screen when you open them up? Google doesn’t think so, based on a recently discovered patent that shows a “smart book” with multiple screens inside just like a regular book.
Posted By Andy Boxall
How-to-replace-iPhone-battery-feature-image
Mobile

If you're experiencing slowdowns on your iPhone, consider replacing the battery

Need to get your iPhone's battery replaced? There are a few different ways to go about doing it, but they'll cost you a bit of time or a bit of money. Read our guide to find out exactly how to replace your iPhone battery.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Ossia Lamp room scene example
Mobile

Wireless power over distance inches closer with FCC certification for Ossia

The slow development of wireless power over distance technology got a boost today as Ossia revealed that the FCC has certified its Cota wireless power system. It's early days and there are major limitations, but this is an important step.
Posted By Simon Hill