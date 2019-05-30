Digital Trends
Mobile

Love eating out? Google Maps offers a new way to find a menu’s popular dishes

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’re the type of restaurant diner that likes to snap a picture of every single dish that lands in front of you, then Google Maps would be really happy if you uploaded those photos to its site.

The web giant is using the content to build a new feature that helps you and your fellow diners find the top dishes at any given restaurant.

Announced this week for Android and coming soon to iOS, the new “popular dishes” feature uses augmented reality (A.I.) to match up photos, reviews, and ratings to help hungry diners build a clearer picture about an eatery’s offerings before they visit — or while they’re at the table trying to make a decision.

“Whether you’re craving a tea cocktail in Brooklyn or sampling Pacific Rim cuisine in London, Google Maps now highlights a restaurant’s most popular items on the menu, so you can place your order with confidence,” Google’s Ronnie Falcon wrote in a blog post.

To make use of the feature, search for a restaurant you’re interested in, and in the Overview tab scroll down until you see the Popular Dishes section populated with a range of photos. A Show More button will take you to additional menu that have received good reviews from other diners.

Alternatively, tap on the Menu tab to see specific dishes offered by the restaurant, and then tap on the nested Popular tab to see photos, reviews, and ratings for dishes favored by diners.

As it’s powered by A.I., the accuracy of the feature will improve over time as more people add content to Maps. Of course, this also means that not all restaurants will yet have enough information for Maps to work out the most popular dishes, but with everyone’s participation that’s certain to change over time. To further improve the accuracy of Maps’ suggestions, Google requests that you add the name of the dish to a photo when you upload it.

Oh, and it also notes that if you’re overseas and can’t understand the reviews, Maps will use Google’s constantly improving translation smarts to change it into something that makes sense.

The new feature comes just a couple of days after Google launched another cool tool for diners. Powered by its clever image-recognition Google Lens app, the update means you can now point your smartphone camera at a restaurant menu and it’ll automatically overlay highlights indicating the most popular dishes , and offer reviews and ratings, too. And if you’re out with friends, point your camera at the receipt and the app will even calculate your share of the bill.

But Google’s efforts to get you to stuff your face don’t end there, as it recently added another new feature for Maps, Search, and Assistant that makes it a whole lot easier to order meal deliveries when you perform a search for a particular type of cuisine. The updates are the latest push by the company to keep you in its ecosystem for longer, offering you greater convenience while giving it the chance to gather more data and serve up more ads.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been revealed: Here's everything you need to know
moto z4 review hands on feat
Product Review

Motorola’s Moto Z4 is totally fine, and that’s not good enough

Motorola’s new phone is the Moto Z4, a midrange device powered by the Snapdragon 675 with 4GB of RAM. It has a 48-megapixel rear camera and uses Quad Pixel technology for better low-light photos, but it’s not as impressive as it sounds.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G spearheads U.K. 5G launch, but it comes at a high price

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been revealed, and it's a monster of a phone with a stunning redesign, a pop-up selfie camera, powerful flagship specs, and a price that's hundreds of dollars less than the competition.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 samsung galaxy s10 no watermark
Mobile

Speed is everything: EE becomes the first to switch on 5G in the U.K.

5G will launch on all major networks in the U.K. during 2019. Here are all the details from Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three UK to help you get onboard with the right carrier, and choose the right phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Xiaomi Mi 9 review
Mobile

Notch-less Xiaomi Mi 9T pops up online just to tease us

Xiaomi will soon launch a new member of the Mi 9 smartphone family. It will be called the Mi 9T, and there are hints that it may come with a notch-less screen as well as a pop-up camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Apple iPhone 8 review in hand app store
Small Business

Apple’s new website defends App Store from charge of monopolistic practices

Apple has published a new website about the App Store and App Store practices, in an attempt to demonstrate that the App Store does not operate as a monopoly. The website highlights that Apple allows apps from competitors, like Google.
Posted By Christian de Looper
moto z4
Mobile

Motorola’s Moto Z4 is here, and it’s bringing back the headphone jack

The Moto Z3 was the first phone to support 5G, but now it has a successor: The Moto Z4. The new phone doesn't bring anything we haven't seen before, but it does bring back the headphone jack.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Garmin fenix 5X review wrist close up
Health & Fitness

Amazon slashes prices on the entire line of Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches

Amazon slashed prices on Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches for Father's Day. With its location, fitness and activity tracking, connectivity, and music features, Garmin's Fenix 5 lineup lets you mix and match colors, face sizes, and materials.
Posted By Bruce Brown
moto z4
Mobile

Moto Z4 vs. Google Pixel 3a XL: Which midrange Android is worth your $500?

If you're like a look at how the Moto Z4 measures up against the Google Pixel 3a XL, then we have a comparison for you right here. Find out what sets these Android phones apart and which is better as we dive into specifics to pick a winner.
Posted By Simon Hill
Deals

Get the awesome Apple iPhone X from NewEgg for more than $200 off

Looking to upgrade your iPhone? Newegg is offering a fabulous open-box deal on the iPhone X 64GB that you may want to consider. The premier smartphone is currently offered at $673, a huge drop from its normal price of $900.
Posted By Alan Francisco
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint's 5G network goes live in Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, and Atlanta

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a rollout this year, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Shopping for plans on Sprint? We break down the carrier’s options

Sprint recently introduced three new data plans to its roster -- Unlimited Basic , Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Premium. Here, we break down your options to help you decide which one is best for you and your family.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
moto z4
Mobile

Moto Z4 vs. Moto Z3 vs. Moto Z2 Force: Is the newest Moto Z the best Moto Z?

The Moto Z4 has been announced, and it comes with the same Moto Mods as previous Moto Z flagships, which means it's up against them when you're looking to invest in a Moto flagship. Which one is best for you?
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple AirPods
Home Theater

How to use Apple’s truly wireless AirPods with every device you own

Apple's truly wireless AirPods make listening to music and making calls a breeze thanks to their wire-free design and Siri compatibility, but is that all they can do? Here's a comprehensive guide to using these wireless earbuds.
Posted By Simon Cohen
test sprint 5g lg v50 thinq htc hub dsc 0083 cropped
Mobile

We tested Sprint’s 5G. It might not be worth an upgrade yet

Sprint has launched its 5G network, and its CEO is calling it the largest initial coverage footprint in the country. We flew down to Dallas to test it out using LG’s V50 ThinQ and HTC’s 5G Hub, both of which will be available May 31…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu