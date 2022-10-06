 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google October 6 event live coverage: Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch

Michael Allison
By

Google is set to announce the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch today The former two see the company refresh its critically acclaimed Pixel 6 with a more refined design, a new Tensor processor, and better cameras, while the latter is its first foray into the smartwatch market.

We’ve heard a lot from the rumor mill on these two products, and now it’s time to see what Google’s going to offer for real.

LiveLast updated October 06, 2022 7:04 AM
Michael Allison
38 seconds ago
Rick Osterloh's on stage

And he's promising big things about the Pixel ecosystem, focusing on its helpfulness (and privacy, because no one trusts Google to be careful with data just yet)

Michael Allison
just now
10am's here!

It's just about time to start (yes, I know, I've said it twice). Google's playing this cool video showing off the Pixel Buds, Pixel Watch and it's new Pixels.

Michael Allison
16 minutes ago
Just about ready!

With just around 15 minutes to go, you can get ready for streaming Google's event live!

Michael Allison
52 years ago
It's almost time!

We're quickly getting there. Google's October 2022 event is set to kick off at 10:00 am ET — where we expect to see the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch in all of their glory. Stay tuned!

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
How to watch Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event: Live today at 10 a.m. ET
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds.
Pixel 7: Everything we know about Google’s 2022 flagship
A variety of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pros sit on a purple background.
My new Apple Watch Series 8 already feels old — and that’s great
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Does the iPhone 14 have the Dynamic Island?
The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island showing AirPods battery level.
How to remove watch links from the strap on your new watch
how to remove watch links fossil q explorist
Best cell phone plan deals for October 2022
Woman
When is the best time to post on Instagram?
Someone holding an iPhone. The screen shows a full-screen Instagram post.
Best Google Pixel Deals: $250 off the Pixel 6 Pro
google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals
The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for October 2022
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus
Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for October 2022
samsung galaxy note 20 ultra hands on features price photos release date and screens
How to manage all of your Apple Watch notifications
Apple Watch notifications on hand feat image.
Best Verizon new customer deals for October 2022
Verizon 5G Super Bowl