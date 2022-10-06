Google is set to announce the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch today The former two see the company refresh its critically acclaimed Pixel 6 with a more refined design, a new Tensor processor, and better cameras, while the latter is its first foray into the smartwatch market.

We’ve heard a lot from the rumor mill on these two products, and now it’s time to see what Google’s going to offer for real.

Live Last updated October 06, 2022 7:04 AM

Rick Osterloh's on stage And he's promising big things about the Pixel ecosystem, focusing on its helpfulness (and privacy, because no one trusts Google to be careful with data just yet) 10am's here! It's just about time to start (yes, I know, I've said it twice). Google's playing this cool video showing off the Pixel Buds, Pixel Watch and it's new Pixels. Just about ready! With just around 15 minutes to go, you can get ready for streaming Google's event live! It's almost time! We're quickly getting there. Google's October 2022 event is set to kick off at 10:00 am ET — where we expect to see the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch in all of their glory. Stay tuned!

