Google Pixel 10 launch date confirmed with multiple devices teased

Invites have gone out for the Google Pixel 10 launch event, along with a tease that there will be more than one product announced.

Google will hold its Made by Google event on August 20, with the invite reading “you’re invited to an in-person Made by Google show where we’ll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices.” The event kicks off at 1pm ET, 10am PT.

While the invite doesn’t specifically name check the Pixel 10 series, the wording of “devices” shows us Google is planning to reveal multiple pieces of hardware.

If we look at the Made by Google event from August 2024, the Pixel 9 series of four smartphones were announced, alongside the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Recent reports and leaks point towards a similar line-up of products this time around, with the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL and 10 Pro Fold all heavily featuring in reports over recent months.

We’ve heard less about the possible arrival of the Watch 4 and Buds Pro 3, but don’t rule them out just yet.

And there’s plenty for Google to compete with, with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series at the start of the year, the impressive OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Watch 3, Apple’s surprise introduction of the iPhone 16e and its iOS 26 Liquid Glass overhaul waiting in the wings, and Samsung’s recent launch of the super-slim Galaxy Z Fold 7.

It’s set to be a bumper event for tech fans, so circle August 20 on your calendars. We have.

Via Mark Gurman