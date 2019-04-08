Digital Trends
Mobile

The refurbished Google Pixel 3 is now cheaper than ever on Amazon

Christian de Looper
By
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018
Pixel 3

In the market for a new smartphone? The Google Pixel 3 is arguably one of the best phones of the past year. Sure, it may not offer the most modern design, but if you’re an Android fan, you’ll love the sleek and minimalistic stock Android, plus it boasts awesome artificial intelligence for things like the camera. Not only that but if you’re willing to buy refurbished, you can now get the phone for a super low price straight from Amazon.

There are plenty of things that make the Google Pixel 3 a great phone. Perhaps the most important is the fact that under the hood, it’s a powerful device. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and options for either 64GB or 128GB of storage. It’s not the most powerful phone on the market, but it’s more than capable of handling most day-to-day tasks, even for power users who need a little extra oomph.

Consistently, Google Pixel cameras are hailed for being high-quality for a smartphone. That is largely because Google Pixel cameras use artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance colors, add background blur, and so on. In fact, unlike other flagship cameras, the Google Pixel series only has one rear-facing camera lens — though it’s still able to achieve many of the effects that can be found on devices with multiple lenses thanks to machine learning. The rear-facing camera sits in at 12.2 megapixels, while the front has two 8-megapixel lenses.

The Google Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080, and it looks pretty good. It’s not the 1,440p display that can be found on the Google Pixel 3 XL, but it still looks good, and most people will be perfectly happy with what the display has to offer.

Because this model is refurbished, it’s being heavily discounted — making it one of the best deals out there for a flagship-level smartphone. It’s important to note that it’s not refurbished by Google itself, but it is an “Amazon Renewed” product, which means that it’s certified by Amazon, and has a minimum 90-day warranty. In other words, if you get the phone, and you’re not satisfied with the product, you can always return it. You can get the refurbished Google Pixel 3 for yourself here.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Android Auto apps for 2019
Up Next

The best HDTV antennas
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

Whoops! A Google leak all but confirms the midrange Pixel 3a range

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals t3007es learning
Deals

Lowe’s includes a free Google Home Mini with Nest smart thermostats

Lowe's is bundling a free Google Home Mini with Nest purchases of $100 or more, including Nest smart thermostats. Smart thermostats can help you stay comfortable and save money through reduced energy consumption.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon smart power strip deals kasa wifi by tp link 02
Deals

Amazon drops price on smart power strips for Alexa and Google Home

Amazon has dropped prices on smart power strips that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Smart power strips cut clutter and cost less than multiple smart plugs in locations where there are several Alexa or Google Assistant devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Best stylus
Mobile

The pen is mightier than the finger: The best stylus for all your needs

The stylus is currently undergoing a resurgence, namely due to the popularity of tablets. Here are some of the best stylus models for doodlers and note-takers alike, from the Adonit Pixel to the Apple Pencil.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best weather apps for Android
Mobile

The best weather apps for Android will keep you dry no matter where you go

You may not be able to change the weather, but you can at least be prepared for it. Check out our guide to the best weather apps for Android, so you'll always know what to expect when you step out the front door.
Posted By Simon Hill
Galaxy S10 Plus
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor bamboozled by 3D-printed fingerprint

The Samsung Galaxy S10 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor was tricked by a 3D-printed fingerprint. The process utilized a picture of the owner's fingerprint on a wine glass, image editing software, and a very accurate 3D printer.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Apple iPad Air
Mobile

Is your iPad misbehaving or frozen? Here's how to give it a reset

Sometimes your iPad might freeze up or begin to act a little strangely. Luckily, a lot of issues can be solved with a simple reset. We'll show you how to do a soft reset, a force restart, and a factory reset, and explain the difference.
Posted By Simon Hill
How to use Google Maps
Mobile

Google Maps’ incident reporting adds slowdown option for traffic jams

Google Maps is expanding its report button to include slowdowns for when traffic is at a crawl or has ground to a halt. Incident reports for accidents and speed traps landed on Google Maps at the start of this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
asus rog phone pointing camera
Mobile

Asus ROG Phone sequel coming later this year, potentially with major game tie-in

Asus may be working on a sequel to the ROG Phone, its gaming smartphone released last year. The new phone is still under wraps, but rumors are gathering about a launch in the second half of 2019.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

2019 may be the year Apple announces 5 new iPhone models

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
best Android Auto apps Android Auto app
Mobile

The best Android Auto apps are a must-have for your next long drive

Whether you're looking to listen to an educational podcast or just a random radio station, there's an Android Auto-enabled app out there that will keep you entertained on long drives. Here are the best Android Auto apps for you.
Posted By Simon Hill
best smartwatch deals apple watch white
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hbo go vs now game of thrones streaming
Mobile

Google Play celebrates Game of Thrones season 8 with discounted content

In celebration of Game of Thrones season 8, Google has announced sweeping discounts on games, books, and even seasons 1 through 7 of the show on Google Play. Deals range in how long they're available.
Posted By Christian de Looper