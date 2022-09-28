As Google’s Pixel 7 launch date approaches, a final series of leaks have descended to give us the clearest look at what might be Google’s best phone so far.

These images come from the folks over at 91Mobiles and show off the new Pixels from all sides. Given that Google had shown off the rear rather extensively, both phones appear precisely as you’d imagine them to be.

Both devices look strikingly similar to their predecessors, with the exception of the camera visors, which are now covered to protect the camera glass. The front is rather non-descript (likely why Google’s been hiding it). You’ll find no wide notch or Dynamic Island here, but a simple hole punch cutout housing the front-facing camera. Finally, the renders show off the Pixel 7’s Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass colorways, with only the Obsidian and Snow colors displayed for the Pro.

Google’s Pixels are otherwise expected to keep a lot of what made the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro so good, while upgrading some of the hardware that was criticized. Tensor isn’t getting much more powerful, according to an analysis from a Pixel 7 prototype, but it could be getting more efficient by upgrading to a 4nm process. The cameras are staying at 50MP, but Google could be swapping out the telephoto lens on the pro and adding an ultrawide camera around the front as it had with the Pixel 3. The displays are also rumored to remain and 90Hz for the Pixel 7 and 120Hz for the 7 Pro, but the Pro will reportedly go up to 600 nits brighter than its predecessor.

Google has a lot of ingredients here to make a killer smartphone if these reports and true. We won’t have long to wait to find out the facts from the fabulous. Google will be taking the wraps off the Pixel 7 next week, with an Amazon listing claiming a starting price of $600 and a street date of October 13.

