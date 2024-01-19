The Google Pixel 8 is getting a surprise update next week

You’re in luck if you’ve been holding off on ordering a new Google Pixel 8 Pro. According to a post on the official Made by Google account on X (formerly Twitter), a new color option is coming.

The Pixel 8 Pro is currently available in three colors: the blueish Bay, the black-like Obsidian, and Porcelain. The Bay Pixel 8 Pro is drawn over in a light green shade in the post. A link in the post takes you to a “Minty Fresh” page that notes Thursday, January 25, as the big reveal date. Furthermore, the binary code in the post translates to “Fresh year, fresh drop.”

Recommended Videos

What isn’t yet unknown is whether the new color option will also be extended to the regular Google Pixel 8 model. The Pixel 8 is available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose.

01000110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01111001 01100101 01100001 01110010 00101100 00100000 01100110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01100100 01110010 01101111 01110000 00101110 00100000 https://t.co/1nhhiCtNCe pic.twitter.com/CyOeJ9Czvd — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 19, 2024

Increasing the color options for the Pixel 8 Pro lineup is an excellent idea. Adding a fourth color to the current lineup will give customers more choices, which is always good. A light green color sounds like a perfect addition, especially as we approach the warmer spring months.

However, while I appreciate the idea of a light green color, I must say that nothing can compare to the existing blue one. The blue color for the Pixel 8 Pro is unique and attractive. It’s a color that stands out and is sure to turn heads, and I’m not sure a minty green can top it.

The Google Pixel 8 series was released in October and received positive reviews. Our review of the Pixel 8 Pro highlighted its excellent design and praised its beautiful and vivid display. The phone’s cameras and photo-editing tools were also highly praised, as was Google’s decision to release seven years of software updates.

If you’ve yet to pick up a Pixel 8 for yourself, you may want to hold off until next Thursday to do so.

Editors' Recommendations