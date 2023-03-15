 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Pixel 8 just leaked, and it has one big thing I can’t wait for

Nadeem Sarwar
By

For another year, Google’s next-gen phones are out in the wild months ahead of their grand reveal at a fancy event. Just a day ago, the Pixel 8 Pro was unceremoniously leaked, and now, the standard Pixel 8 has also received the same treatment. OnLeaks and MySmartPrice have shared reported renders and a 360-degree video depicting the upcoming Google phone from all angles.

The design changes are subtle, but easy on the eyes. Just like the Pixel 8 Pro, the corners are once again more rounded on the Pixel 8. The frame is metallic, and there’s a horizontal camera strip at the back with a metallic luster on top. Akin to the Pixel 7, we get two cameras on the Pixel 8, sitting in a pill-shaped cutout.

Google Pixel 8 leaked render.
MySmartPrice

Another small aesthetic tweak is the earpiece grill at the top, which is now more prominent than what we saw on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. If the current-gen Pixels are any indication, the Pixel 8 is going to offer an excellent in-hand feel. Talking about in-hand feel, though, it appears that Google is once again pandering to the small phone loyalists.

Look, it’s a small-ish Pixel!

As per the latest leak, the Pixel 8’s dimensions are 150.5 by 70.8 by 8.9mm. For comparison, the Pixel 7 comes in at 155.6 by 73.2 by 8.7mm. Google’s designers have managed to shave a good 5mm from the height and also made the phone narrower by about 2.4mm.

That might not sound like much, but it creates quite some difference when you actually hold a phone in your hands. Plus, those rounded corners and curved sides will certainly make it comfortable in your palm and also in your pockets. Here’s a scaled dimensions comparison between the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 to highlight the size difference:

Pixel size comparison.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

I am definitely excited to see that Google believes in the cause of small phones. I also feel optimistic that the company’s engineering team found some merit to approach the form factor. Small phones are a double-edged sword, and so far, Google’s Pixels haven’t quite managed to ace the balance between raw performance and battery efficiency.

The Pixel 6 was a battery nightmare in the early days following its release, and the Pixel 7 suffered from similar problems. It took a healthy few months of optimizations via software updates to fix the nagging issues.

Google Pixel 8 in depicted in white.
MySmartPrice

With the phone’s dimensions shrinking further, there’s a chance that the raw battery capacity might condense further on the Pixel 8. Another issue is heat management. With shrinking space under the hood, the chances of fitting an efficient thermal management hardware like a heat sink become a challenge.

As a result, phones tend to heat under stress, even while charging. For all it’s worth, I’m genuinely excited about the Pixel 8 coming out as a small-ish phone, but I am dearly hoping that battery and heating concerns have been addressed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I’ve used Android phones for 10 years, and I hate these ones the most
pixel 4 xl rear sticking out

I’ve been using and reviewing Android smartphones for at least a decade, and during that time, I’ve spent time with a massive variety of devices that mostly fall into three distinct categories: good, passable, and bad. But what about the ones that have really stirred my emotions in a negative way? The phones that have elicited a visceral, guttural response? I’m not talking about the ones I love, but the ones I’ve downright hated.

Here are the six models that have irked me the most over the last 10 years of using and reviewing smartphones, and the reasons why they’ve made this list.
Google Pixel 4

Read more
Your Pixel 7 is about to get a whole lot less buggy — here’s why
Two Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Google is rolling out a new Android 13 update that fixes 46 bugs and performance issues for the Pixel 7. The fixes range from squashing smaller bugs to larger, systemwide updates that do things like optimize battery life and overall performance, making this one of the most substantial Pixel 7 updates to date. While the update, Android 13 QPR2, provides a lot of fixes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specifically, it also cleans up performance for the entire Pixel 6 line as well.

There are plenty of small fixes in the update. However, the bigger ones seem like they're going to noticeably improve the user experience for all Pixel 7 owners on just about every front.

Read more
Google Pixel 7a: news, release date and price rumors, and more
Leaked render of the Google Pixel 7a.

Google's Pixel family of smartphones has made a notable impact on the Android smartphone world, but not in the way we saw coming a few years back. Flagship Pixel smartphones are great, but where the Pixel really shines is in the budget space. In 2023, the next phase of the affordable Pixel will take the shape of the Google Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7a will have pretty big shoes to fill, as 2022's Pixel 6a remains one of the best smartphone deals, delivering an excellent camera and software experience at a killer price. The Pixel 5a before it was also a highlight, especially when it came to battery life. Where will Google go next for the Pixel 7a? Here's a roundup of all the latest rumors and news you need to know.
Google Pixel 7a: design
Pixel 7a render OnLeaks / SmartPrix

Read more