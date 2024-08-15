Google Pixel 9 vs. Google Pixel 7: Is it upgrade time?

For the second consecutive year, Google has raised the asking price of its entry-point mainline Pixel phone. When the Google Pixel 7 hit the shelves two years ago, the biggest allure was its sticker price, which undercut flagship phones from both Apple and Samsung. But with the Google Pixel 9 this year, that advantage is gone.

The latest from Google starts at $799, which puts it in the same league as the Apple iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy S24. That steep bump in the market value worth $200, however, comes with a handful of perks that cover almost every major aspect of the phone.

As always, the pertinent question is whether one should stick with the trusty ol’ Pixel 7, or pay up and get the Pixel 9 with all its AI bells and whistles. We compared both phones based on test-driven experiences in the hands of experts to help you make the right choice.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Google Pixel 7: specs

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 7 Size 152.8 x 72.0 x

8.5 mm 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm Weight 198 grams 197 grams Colors Obsidian Porcelain Wintergreen Peony Obsidian Snow Lemongrass Price Starts at $799 Starts at $599 Display 6.3-inch Actua OLED 1080 x 2424 pixels 60-120Hz refresh rate 422 PPI pixel density Up to 2,700 nits peak

brightness Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection 6.3-inch OLED 1080 x 2400 pixels 90Hz peak refresh rate 416 PPI pixel density Up to 1,400 nits peak

brightness Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection Chipset Google Tensor G4

Titan M2 security

coprocessor Google Tensor G2 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB 256GB 128GB 256GB Rear cameras Primary Camera

50 MP Octa PD wide camera

f/1.68 aperture

82° field of view

1/1.31″ image sensor size

Super Res Zoom up to 8x

OIS and EISUltrawide Camera

48 MP Quad PD ultrawide

camera with autofocus

f/1.7 aperture

123° field of view

1/2.55″ image sensor size Primary Camera

50 MP Octa PD wide camera

f/1.85 aperture

82° field of view

1/1.31″ image sensor size

1.2 μm pixel width

Super Res Zoom up to 8x

OIS and EIS Ultrawide Camera

12 MP ultrawide camera

f/2.2 aperture

114° field of view

1.25 μm pixel width Camera features Super Res Zoom up to 8x

Add Me

Macro Focus

Night Sight

Astrophotography

Portrait Mode

Face Unblur

Long Exposure

Action Pan

Real Tone

Panorama

Top Shot

Frequent Faces Editing Features

Magic Editor

Magic Eraser

Best Take

Photo Unblur

Portrait Light Photo Unblur

Night Sight

Top Shot

Portrait mode

Super Res Zoom

Motion auto-focus

Live HDR+

Frequent Faces

Dual exposure controls

Cinematic Pan

Portrait Light

Magic Eraser

Long Exposure

Real Tone Editing features

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual white balancing

Locked Folder

Magic Editor

Astrophotography Video capabilities 4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS

1080p video recording at 24/30/60 FPS

Dual exposure on wide camera Digital video zoom up to 7x

Macro Focus Video

10-bit HDR video

Cinematic Blur

Cinematic Pan

Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS

4K timelapse with stabilization

Astrophotography timelapse

Night Sight timelapse 4K video recording at 30/60 FPS

1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS

10-bit HDR video

Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS

4K timelapse with stabilization

Astrophotography timelapse

Optical image stabilization

Fused video stabilization

4K Cinematic Pan video stabilization

4K Locked video stabilization

1080p Active video stabilization

Digital zoom up to 7 Selfie cameras 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie

camera with autofocus

f/2.2 aperture

95° ultrawide field of view 10.8 MP Dual PD selfie camera

f/2.2 aperture

92.8° Ultrawide field of view

1.22 μm pixel width 4,700 mAh 4,355 mAh Charging 45W wired fast charging

Qi wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 21W wired fast charging

Qi wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Water resistance IP68 IP68 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2

Google Pixel 9 vs. Google Pixel 7: design and build

Let’s start with the aesthetics and durability. It’s your typical Pixel affair. You get a glass and metal sandwich look. But there are a few crucial differences here, even though both the phones feel equally premium in hands.

Both the phones have a metal frame, but the Pixel 9 has a satin finish to it on top. More importantly, Google has flattened the sides to give its new phone a sharper appearance, while its predecessor with a slightly bulging look that feels more comfortable to hold.

I’ve had a bad experience with phones like the iPhone 14 Pro constantly trying to dig into the palm of my hands. But at the same time, people prefer this design because of the secure grip it offers. Thankfully, on the Pixel 9, the edges aren’t uncomfortable.

We noted the Pixel 9 was smooth and seamless during our hands-on time with it, and Google has also trimmed down the bezels by a healthy margin on the front. They are now uniform on all sides. One quick glance at the phone is enough to see how Google chased the premium looks formula and nailed it. The Pixel 9 also detaches its iconic camera island bar from the side frame and has taken a pill-shaped format.

It’s a standout design element, and looks particularly stunning on the Wintergreen and Peony shades. But it’s not just the looks where the Pixel 9 leaves the Pixel 7 far behind, in addition to being smaller and flaunting curvier corners.

Google has put the second-generation Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front as well as the rear face of the Pixel 9, compared to the first-gen Victus shield on the Pixel 7. Corning says Victus 2 offers improved drop performance and lab tests have also proved that it can survive a fall from a one meter height on rough surfaces like concrete and up to 2 meters worth of vertical drop on asphalt.

If durability is one of your key concerns, both phones offer an IP68-rating for dust and water protection, but the surface shield on the Pixel 9 is significantly more durable. Moreover, if fresh looks also happen to be on your wishlist, the latest from Google serves that by the oodles in an emphatic fashion.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Google Pixel 7: display and performance

Across both generations, the display resolution is an even match at Full-HD+ and so is the pixel density. But that’s where the differences end. On the Pixel 9, you get a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while its predecessor could only climb up to 90Hz.

Google has also doubled the contrast ratio this time around, which means the panel will be able to accurately depict the darker shades and won’t look washed out. More importantly, the brightness figures have also been ramped up dramatically.

The Pixel 7 could only go up to 1,400 nits and reached 1,000 nits for HDR content. On the other hand, the Pixel 9’s display climbs up to 1,800 nits at HDR output while its peak brightness can touch 2,700 nits, nearly double that of the Pixel 7.

A brighter display is not only an ideal situation for watching content but it also cuts down on the reflection problem and improves content legibility even under broad daylight. This is one aspect that often goes unnoticed but makes a huge difference in day-to-day usage.

Powering the Pixel 9 is the fourth-generation Google Tensor processor, while the Pixel 7 offers the Tensor G2. A natural gain in CPU and GPU performance is expected, but there is another important factor at play here. The Pixel 9 comes armed with 12GB of RAM, a big boost compared to the 8GB memory we got on the Pixel 7. Now, that sounds like a welcome evolution when it comes to multitasking, but there’s another crucial benefit to be extracted here: AI processing. We’ll have to see how that works out during our review of the Pixel 9, but it’s fair to expect the Pixel 9 to be more powerful than the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Google Pixel 7: software

Software can no longer be decoupled from hardware in the context of AI tricks. Remember when Google announced that on-device Gemini Nano was coming to its smartphones, then excluded the Pixel 8 and kept the AI shenanigans limited to the Pixel 8 Pro? That was primarily because the Pixel 8 only had 8GB of RAM, which was not enough to deliver a smooth on-device AI experience. Google’s Seang Chau recently explained some of the AI features are envisioned as “RAM resident,” which means they occupy a permanent space on the RAM to deliver the best output. Technically, 8GB of RAM can handle Gemini Nano, but the experience won’t be optimal.

The Pixel 9 has 12GB of RAM, giving it more future-proofing where AI is concerned. The Pixel 7’s low RAM means it will only be able to enjoy the perks of cloud-based AI processing, which requires an internet connection at all times and won’t be as fast as local processing.

Google's newest and most capable AI | Gemini

It’s also extremely likely that a healthy bunch of performance and camera-centric features that arrive with subsequent Pixel Drops will remain exclusive to the Pixel 9 because it packs the necessary resources to handle them. If you aim to push your phone for at least three to four years and don’t want to miss out on the best of what Google has to offer, the Pixel 9 is your safest best.

The Pixel 7 arrived running Android 13 out of the box, with a promise of getting Android OS upgrades for the next three years. The Pixel 9, on the other hand, starts with Android 14 and will get Android OS updates for the next seven years.

Now, that’s a massive relief in itself. But it’s also worth keeping in mind that the extra firepower underneath its shell would ensure it is capable of running next-gen Android features. The Pixel 7 will likely find itself missing out on some of the software niceties that are resource-intensive, but the Pixel 9 may not run into similar hardware-deprived situations in the immediate future.

Assuming you are someone who doesn’t like to change their phone frequently but still doesn’t want to miss out on the latest and greatest software tricks that Android has to offer, the Pixel 9 would be the safer bet.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Google Pixel 7: cameras

Pixel smartphones have cultivated a solid reputation for their camera performance, and if you’re eyeing that luxury, the Pixel 9 won’t disappoint you. The Pixel 7 offered a combination that includes a 50-megapixel main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide angle camera.

On the Pixel 9, you get a 50MP primary camera, but the sensor has a much wider aperture to let in more light and produce more detailed shots. But the biggest upgrade was reserved for the ultrawide-angle camera this year. It’s a 48MP sensor and offers a much wider aperture (f/1.7 vs f/2.2) and a wider field of view (123 degrees vs 114 degrees) than the 12MP ultrawide camera on the Pixel 7.

A wider field of view, combined with the benefits of pixel-binning and a larger aperture, offer a guaranteed lift in the quality of images clicked by the Pixel 9’s ultrawide camera. In addition to the hardware-side upgrades, there are a handful of software-side updates, as well.

To start, the Pixel 9 adds the option to record 4K and FHD videos at 60 frames per second. Another notable addition is a feature called Add Me. Think of it as a magical solution where the photographer also gets to be a part of the group picture. All you have to do is click one shot with someone as the photographer. Next, swap them in and take another. The Pixel 9’s AI will blend both pictures into a final frame where every person is a part of the shot.

Another neat trick is Auto Frame. Available as part of the Magic Editor suite in the Google Photos app, this feature finds frame issues and helps users correct them. In addition to automatic frame correction via angle adjustment, it can also crop or expand the view to get the best out of a picture.

Users can also add new elements to these pictures by simply typing the changes they seek. The query is then passed through a text-to-image pipeline, and the AI-generated assets are then added to the pictures clicked by the Pixel 9.

Talking about images, Google is beefing up the already excellent search system in the Photos app with a new feature called Pixel Screenshots, which exists as its own standalone app. It will intelligently recognize when a screenshot contains important information, and will keep it separately sorted, so you can access it easily.

To put it simply, the onboard AI will analyze your screenshots, read the text and image details, and save that knowledge for future reference. So, let’s say you took a screenshot of a leather bag on Google Search. The next time you need to see that screenshot, you don’t have to scroll past the gallery previews.

You can simply type “What was the leather bag’s brand” and the app will pull up the right image, alongside an answer to your query in text format. Think of it as a multi-modal AI that is deployed solely to make sense of your bazillion screenshots.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Google Pixel 7: battery life

For small-ish phones, battery juice is always in short supply. The Pixel 7’s 4,355 mAh battery was no exception. Thanks in no part to some weird idle power drain and poor resource optimization, the phone gave many some serious battery anxiety. Thankfully, Google is addressing the undesirable situation with a couple of upgrades to the Pixel 9. First, it comes armed with a bigger 4,700mAh Li-ion cell inside.

Support for wireless charging and reverse power share is part of the package, as well. In addition to a bigger battery, Google is also addressing another pain point of Pixel phones: slow charging.

The Pixel 7 could only go up to 21W in wired mode, promising a pace of empty to halfway battery top-up in roughly 30 minutes. The Pixel 9, which is sold alongside a beefier 45W brick, can charge quicker despite packing a larger battery.

These are meaningful upgrades, but given the sketchy track record of Pixel phones with battery efficiency, it’ll be worth waiting for our review before crowning the Pixel 9 as a decisive victor in this department. The switch to a next-gen fabrication node for the Tensor G4 raises some hopes about increased efficiency, but once again, it’s a theoretical proposition that needs test-based validation.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Google Pixel 7: which one to pick?

The Google Pixel 9 is likely to be a dramatically better device than the Google Pixel 7. It delivers refined looks that certainly break the monotony with its signature camera bar, beautiful colorways, a brighter display, and a faster processor.

But most importantly, it builds up on the Pixel brand’s two core strengths: a fantastic camera and the best software support strategy in the Android ecosystem. Moreover, thanks to the hardware lift and the software update commitment, it’s also fairly future-proof.

Of course, $200 is quite a fat hike on the sticker price, but compared to the usual set of iterative goodies you’ll come across on an iPhone or entry-point Samsung Galaxy, the ask is a lot more palatable in the Pixel’s case.

Should you pick the Pixel 9? Well, if you’re already in the market for a reliable phone with cash in your hand, you can’t go wrong with this one. If you seek to upgrade from the Pixel 7, check whether that phone is limiting you in ways that fundamentally break what one would call a fuss-free smartphone experience.

If the answer is yes, look up for whatever trade-in deal you can score and put your trust in the Pixel 9. Otherwise, the Pixel 7 should still be a fine company for at least the next couple of years with guaranteed OS upgrades and Pixel Drop feature updates.