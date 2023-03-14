 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Google Pixel Fold may launch a lot sooner than you expected

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Google is apparently closer to launching its first foldable phone a lot earlier than leaks had predicted. WinFuture, citing information received from sellers, reports that the Pixel Fold is lined up for a market release in June. It appears that Google will at least give a brief teaser of the phone at its I/O developers conference in May, alongside the budget-centric Pixel 7a.

The report adds that Pixel Fold is the official marketing name of the foldable phone, and it will at least be up for grabs in the European markets in the second week of June. The eagerly awaited phone will be sold in a sole 256GB storage configuration, while color options on the table are Carbon and Porcelain.

Alleged render of Google Pixel Fold
@OnLeaks

The asking price, however, appears to be a tad high at 1,700 euros, which translates to around $1,800 based on current conversion rates. That’s squarely in the same territory as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. For comparison, the Oppo Find N2 — which is an inspiration for the Pixel Fold’s boxy looks — costs around $1,150.

Related

Alleged renders of the Pixel Fold show a square-ish profile in the unfolded state, while the cover screen appears to be wider yet shorter than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. Over at the back is a camera island similar to the Pixel 7 Pro that hosts three lenses.

What’s on the table for the Pixel Fold?

Leaked render of the Google Pixel Fold.
FrontPageTech

Leaks suggest that the external cover display will measure 5.79 inches, while the inner foldable panel will be 7.69 inches across, with both offering a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is Google’s custom-designed Tensor G2 processor based on the 5nm process. It will be paired with 12GB of RAM, while battery capacity is said to be somewhere around 5,000mAh.

On the imaging side of things, the Pixel Fold will lead with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide capture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. There are also a couple of 9.5-megapixel selfie cameras on the phone.

The Pixel Fold will likely ship with Android 13, given the current state of Android 14 testing and release schedule. However, it would be really interesting to see how well Google has optimized the software on its foldable phone since it would serve as Android’s showcase for how well it pans out on foldable phones.

The leaked launch timeline for the Pixel Fold is rather interesting, as previous reports had predicted a release somewhere around October, pushing in the same window as Android 14’s public arrival. Google has some really interesting UI and functional changes planned for Android 14, especially when it comes to large-screen devices such as tablets and foldable, and I can’t wait to see how well the Pixel Fold matures when it eventually gets a taste of Android 14.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The Galaxy Watch 6 may fix one of the Galaxy Watch 5’s biggest mistakes
Man wearing a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung ditched its physical rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 5 series, and it was a change met with much dismay. But it seems like the feature is all set to return in the next iteration. The Galaxy Watch 6 Pro is said to sport a physical rotating bezel to interact with the device.

This news is according to Korean tipster SuperRoader. It is said that the next Pro smartwatch will bring back a physical rotating bezel to interact with the software. Further, the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro will also retain the focus on offering at least two-day battery life.

Read more
I created the perfect iPhone home screen — and you can too
iPhone 14 Pro with custom home screen icons and widgets

With iOS 14, Apple began to open the floodgates for software customization on the iPhone. For the first time, you could add widgets to the home screen and even change app icons to custom ones without the need for a jailbreak. And iOS 16 gave us some more customization options in the form of the lock screen, although the interface for that is su-par, to say the least.

While I see a lot of people still use a stock grid layout on their home screen, I took some time when iOS 14 first came out to customize my iOS experience. I enjoy that it’s not just a boring grid of stock icons — having custom icons and widgets really mix things up a bit and gives me a more informative home screen.

Read more
Google Pixel Fold: release date and price rumors, leaked specs, and more
Alleged schematic of Google's Pixel foldable in silver.

Folding smartphones are a staple of the Android smartphone world in 2023. And this year, we expect Google to join the foldable ranks with the long-awaited Google Pixel Fold.

Rumors of the Pixel Fold have existed for a long time, but all signs are pointing to 2023 finally being the year it makes its grand debut. And what a debut it's shaping up to be. From all of the latest renders, hands-on images, specs, and more, here's everything you need to know about the Google Pixel Fold.
Google Pixel Fold: design

Read more