Google Gemini’s image toolset might add important new feature

Google Gemini is constantly enhancing its features. One area that may see improvements soon is the ability to import images. Currently, Gemini allows users to import only one image or file at a time when providing context for search queries. If users try to add another file, they are prompted to replace the existing one instead of being able to upload multiple files.

According to Android Authority, Google is working on an upgrade to this functionality. Soon, users might be able to upload multiple images to Gemini simultaneously.

Recommended Videos

The site has successfully enabled the new feature in the latest beta version of the Google app (v16.11.32), which allows users to upload multiple images for analysis. With this feature activated, users can attach up to 10 images in a single prompt. Google can then analyze all the uploaded photos and provide contextual answers based on them.

This isn’t the first instance where Gemini’s multi-image upload feature has been discovered. Last year, TestingCatalog found it in the web-based version of Gemini; however, the feature has not yet been activated.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Now that Google appears to be testing the multi-image upload functionality on Android, it may soon be available across multiple platforms. This would be a significant advancement and would expand Gemini’s capabilities.

Google Gemini, which arrived last year, is a notable development in artificial intelligence, designed as a multimodal model capable of handling various forms of information, including text, code, images, audio, and video. This multimodality enables it to engage in diverse interactions and perform tasks requiring the integration of different data types.

Recent efforts have focused on enhancing its reasoning abilities through techniques such as “Flash Thinking,” improving personalization by utilizing user history, and strengthening its coding and data analysis capabilities. Additionally, Google is exploring integrating Gemini into its products and services to enhance user experiences. With ongoing development and expanding features, Gemini has the potential to influence how technology is interacted with and how information is accessed.