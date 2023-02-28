The Google Pixel Watch launched with a solid list of health and wellness features, but it’s not getting one that it’s been missing since launch. With this update, the Pixel Watch now understands if you have a serious fall and will contact the emergency services if you injure yourself in the process, or if it doesn’t get a response from you.

The feature, which was announced with the Pixel Watch in 2022 and began testing at the beginning of 2023, should arrive on all Pixel Watch smartwatches from February 28.

Your watch will let you know the feature has arrived by showing you a card, prompting you to head over to the correct menu to enable Fall Detection. It’s not a feature you’re required to have active all the time, and it doesn’t automatically switch on. However, Google has worked to make the feature as reliable as possible, so it knows the difference between exercise or a stumble compared to an actual, potentially serious fall.

What happens if you fall? The Pixel Watch will understand if it’s a “hard fall,” and if it doesn’t detect any movement after 30 seconds, it will go through a series of steps. First, the watch will vibrate and sound an alarm, and the screen will show a notification asking if you require help. It can be dismissed at this time if you’re fine, but if you need assistance, there’s the option to call the emergency services immediately.

If you are unable to respond to the notification at this time, the alarm continues for about a minute, before the watch will automatically place a call to the emergency services. The clever part here is that it plays an automated message to the operator with your location and a request for help. Alternatively, if the call has gone through and you can speak, the watch will connect you too. You can read more about how Fall Detection on the Pixel Watch works.

Fall Detection has been a long-awaited feature, and it brings the Pixel Watch in line with the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, both of which have similar safety features as standard.

