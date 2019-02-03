Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Play Store junks malicious beauty camera Android apps that stole pictures

Aaron Mamiit
By

Google took down a total of 29 malicious apps for Android that were advertised on the Google Play Store as beauty camera applications, but carried out activities such as stealing the user’s pictures.

The apps were discovered by cybersecurity firm Trend Micro, which said that some of them have already been downloaded millions of times. A large number of the downloads were from users in Asia, particularly in India. In total, the 29 malicious Android apps were downloaded over 4 million times before they were removed from the Google Play Store, with three of them accounting for over 3 million downloads.

Trend Micro said that after downloading one of the malicious apps, users will not suspect anything wrong until they try to delete it. One example is a package that will hide the app’s icon to make it more difficult to uninstall it. The apps also used compression archives, also known as packers, to make them hard to analyze. There was also no indication that the apps were the ones behind the issues that users suddenly experienced.

Some of the malicious apps load full-screen advertisements for fraudulent or pornographic content each time the Android device is unlocked. Others will forward users to phishing websites that will try to steal sensitive information. Some of the attempts to steal contact details of users were disguised as pages for claiming prizes. Trend Micro also discovered that an adult video player, advertised by the apps, did not play any content after it was purchased.

One of the more alarming activities of the malicious Android apps was requesting for users to upload pictures to “beautify” them. The images were uploaded to a private server, and instead of a filtered photo, the app displayed a message that said an update was required. Trend Micro believes that the pictures were stolen, and used for purposes such as making fake social media accounts.

This is far from the first time that security problems were discovered in Android apps. Last year, there were apps that tracked children’s personal data, secretly recorded the smartphone’s screen, and attempted to phish cryptocurrency logins. As always, users can help protect themselves and their sensitive information from malicious apps by only downloading Google Play Store apps made by trusted developers and publishers.

Don't Miss

LG G6: Our First Take
Visibile Prepaid Unlimited
Mobile

Verizon's Visible just got its cheapest phone yet: The ZTE Visible R2

There's a new mobile service provider on the block, and as it turns out, it's being backed by a player with plenty of experience. Visible is a new startup from Verizon that offers super-low-cost service that is also unlimited.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Julian Chokkattu
huawei p20 pro security scaremongering front opinion
Mobile

Here are some common Huawei P20 Pro problems and how to fix them

If you’ve been having any issues with your phone, we may be able to help. We gathered together the most common Huawei P20 Pro problems right here, along with some suggested solutions.
Posted By Simon Hill
best touchscreen gloves
Mobile

How to make your phone last longer in cold weather

Brr, it's cold! Smartphones are affected by the cold, and phone batteries are impacted worst of all. Here are a few tips on how you can make your phone last longer during cold weather snaps.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Mobile

Apple iPhone 7 vs. iPhone 7 Plus: Is a bigger iPhone better?

Apple's iPhone 7 is still a decent phone, but there's also the iPhone 7 Plus. The difference isn't just in size, so which should you pick? We break down the specs, price, and pick a winner in different categories to help you decide.
Posted By Simon Hill, Julian Chokkattu
Keep it clean with our favorite shoes for spring
Mobile

Alphabet’s Verily is reportedly working on shoes that can track your weight

Fitness tracking is getting increasingly important, but while the likes of Apple are working on fitness-tracking watches, Alphabet's Verily is turning to shoes. According to a report, Verily is working on shoes that can track your weight.
Posted By Christian de Looper
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

Apple will roll out a fix to the huge FaceTime security bug next week

A FaceTime bug lets you listen to the audio of the person you're calling before they've even answered. The bizarre flaw was discovered this week and Apple says it will have a solution at some point next week.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nokia 3 1 plus review feat
Product Review

The affordable Nokia 3.1 Plus nails smartphone fundamentals

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is HMD Global’s first smartphone to be sold by a U.S. carrier in-store. It’s only available on Cricket Wireless right now, which underlines its focus on affordability. But should you buy a phone so cheap?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Facetime App
Mobile

Here’s how to disable FaceTime on your Apple iPhone and Mac

A privacy bug has been discovered in FaceTime, in which callers can hear audio of the person they're calling before they pick up. Because of this, you may want to disable FaceTime. Here's how to disable FaceTime on your iPhone and Mac.
Posted By Christian de Looper
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
energizer to unveil 26 new phones mwc 2019
Mobile

Energizer will launch 26 smartphones at MWC 2019, including foldable device

Energizer will unveil 26 new models across four lines at MWC 2019, including one with an 18,000 mAh battery and a foldable device. The new Ultimate line will include two models with the first-ever dual selfie pop-up cameras.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Mark Jansen
awesome tech you cant buy yet little sophia feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Mobile

31 iPhone 7 tips, tricks, and features to supercharge your phone

There is more to the iPhone 7 than meets the eye, that is, assuming you know where to look. Here are 31 iPhone 7 tips and tricks to get you started, so you can tap into everything Apple's smartphone has to offer.
Posted By Mark Jansen