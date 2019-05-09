Digital Trends
Mobile

Google and Qualcomm want to make more smart headphones with the Google Assistant

Mark Jansen
By
google qualcomm development kit assistant on headphones dev box

Google wants to make it easier to create Google Assistant-powered headphones and headsets, and to that end, it has teamed up with Qualcomm to create a comprehensive and easily customized development kit. Based on a number of Qualcomm SoCs, Google and Qualcomm are hoping this kit provides everything developers need to start making Google Assistant-powered devices right out of the box.

Called the “Qualcomm Smart Headset Development Kit for the Google Assistant,” the snappily named kit uses Qualcomm’s QCC5100, QCC3024 and QCC3034 Bluetooth chips, and supports Google’s Fast Pair technology, which makes it easier for devices to link while also keeping battery usage down. This blending of Google’s and Qualcomm’s technology should mean the kit provides strong support for a variety of Google Home-flavored actions. Pushing a button to talk to the Assistant on your phone is only the start, and it’s expected that manufacturers will be able to enable the various actions Google will be adding to its Fast Pair-enabled accessories, like Find My Accessory and real-time translation.

Headset and headphones with support for the Google Assistant are nothing new, and manufacturers like Sony, Bose, and JBL have been releasing headphones with the Google Assistant built in since 2017. Google even took its own shot at the market with the Pixel Buds. However, the process of creating and adding Assistant support to headphones could be a long and difficult one, and is likely the reason we haven’t seen too many manufacturers pick up Google’s A.I. over the last two years. Being able to simply buy this kit as a starting point could mean we start to see an increase in the number of affordable headphones and headsets with the Google Assistant built in.

Google and Qualcomm have even created an example to show off what the development kit can achieve. While the Qualcomm Smart Headset Reference Design doesn’t have a very marketable name, it does come with high-quality audio, noise canceling, a push-to-talk button for the Assistant, and an extended battery life. The development kit supports a wide range of designs, from wireless stereo headsets, to wireless earbuds, and even more enterprise-focused work headsets. The development kit is available from today.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney Plus: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
Mobile

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro is available overseas with up to 12GB of RAM

At MWC 2019, ZTE took the opportunity to unveil two new phones, including the new ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. As the name suggests, the phone features 5G connectivity -- and is ZTE's first device to do so.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 7
Mobile

Pixel 3a vs. Pixel 3 vs. Pixel 2: Which Google phone is perfect for you?

The Google Pixel 3a has finally arrived, and it's a pretty amazing midrange phone that proves you don't need to shell out almost a thousand dollars to get great Android performance. But is it better than its flagship cousins?
Posted By Mark Jansen
android 9 pie app switcher
Mobile

Here are the devices that can access the Android Q beta and how to get involved

The first beta for Google's next-generation mobile operating system, Android Q, is finally here -- and you can take part in it. Here's how to download and install the Android Q beta.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Gaming

Xbox's app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apple video streaming service show time event news arcade 2019
Gaming

From offline support to confirmed games, here's what we know about Apple Arcade

Apple is planning to launch its own game subscription service called Apple Arcade in late 2019. Here's what we know about Apple Arcade, including the confirmed games for the program.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google io 2019 android q permissions and security privacy
Mobile

Google I/O: Android Q aims to bring app permissions firmly under control

We've all been there -- an app is asking for permission to access your SMS history, and you're extremely suspicious as to why. Google wants to put an end to permission anxiety and is introducing new controls in Android Q.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Power E*TRADE app
Mobile

Do your future self a favor: Download one of these ultra-simple investment apps

Investing isn't as complex as it used to be. Thanks to a new generation of software tools and mobile apps, buying and trading stocks is about as frictionless as it's ever been. If you're interested in investing but aren't sure how to get…
Posted By John R. Quain
iPhone XR
Mobile

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Apple iPhone 11R

The iPhone XR was a huge hit, thanks largely to its relatively modern design and more affordable price tag compared to the iPhone XS. Now, it looks like Apple is preparing a follow-up to the phone, rumored to be called the iPhone 11R.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Apple

Walmart sale cuts price of the latest-model Apple iPad 128GB

Last week we told you about great deals on the latest model 32GB iPad at Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. This week we've noticed the savings are extending to every color option of the 128GB model on Walmart as well.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Google Pixel 3 review
Mobile

Master your new Google phone with these handy Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a tips

If you’re hunting for some Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a tips to help you get more from your Google phone, then you’ll find them here. We’ve got tips for shortcuts, camera controls, and more. These also work for the Pixel 3 XL and 3a XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Google plans bigger and better changes for Play Store reviews

Google plans to implement an updated approach to its Play Store reviews to focus on more recent and more relevant reviews that developers believe will better serve the public and provide a more accurate reflection of their apps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 7
Mobile

Google finally releases an affordable phone worth buying

The Google Pixel 3a offers flagship features, including the best camera around, slick software, and an OLED screen for half the usual price. Has Google finally cracked hardware? This has the potential be a massive success.
Posted By Simon Hill
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

Still want a Galaxy Fold? The new U.S. release date is close to being revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

New render video claims to show off the full range of 2019 iPhones

The last iPhones just launched, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen