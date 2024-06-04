Google is working on a much-needed Gemini feature

Last month, Google rolled out a YouTube Music extension for Gemini. Now, it appears that Spotify is the next music streaming service to see Gemini support in the near future.

What does the YouTube Music extension in Gemini do, exactly? Essentially, you can use it to find music, start radio stations, and more, all through the Google Gemini AI chatbot experience. With Spotify integration coming soon, it’s expected to work in a similar fashion.

Recommended Videos

Though Google has not publically announced plans to add Spotify support in Gemini, this has leaked through some hidden code in the latest Google Android app update. Originally reported by Android Authority, this code has the codename “Robin,” which refers to Gemini. In the same line of code is the mention of Spotify and playing music, as well as signing in to a Spotify account. The code appears in both Google app versions 15.22.28.29 and 15.22.29.29, according to 9to5Google.

However, if you’re expecting to make use of this Spotify extension right now, you’re out of luck. While it’s hidden in the code, it is not currently live or usable. When Google added the YouTube Music integration into Gemini, the code was there for a while before it actually became usable. There were no manual settings to enable these features.

It may be a while before we see the Spotify support go live. But this is still the first third-party service that has been integrated into Gemini, which is nice. Currently, only Google products have been supported by existing Gemini extensions.

For those who aren’t familiar with Gemini extensions, here’s a brief summary of what they do. With an extension, Google Gemini can gain access to more information from other apps and services to give you better AI results. For example, the Google Workspace extension can deliver summarized answers from your files, and Google Maps for Gemini has location-based answers. The YouTube Music extension taps into the music streaming service to help you find the music you’re looking for, and the Spotify extension will work similarly.

Editors' Recommendations