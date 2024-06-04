 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google is working on a much-needed Gemini feature

By
Google Pixel 8a showing Gemini Nano.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Last month, Google rolled out a YouTube Music extension for Gemini. Now, it appears that Spotify is the next music streaming service to see Gemini support in the near future.

What does the YouTube Music extension in Gemini do, exactly? Essentially, you can use it to find music, start radio stations, and more, all through the Google Gemini AI chatbot experience. With Spotify integration coming soon, it’s expected to work in a similar fashion.

Recommended Videos

Though Google has not publically announced plans to add Spotify support in Gemini, this has leaked through some hidden code in the latest Google Android app update. Originally reported by Android Authority, this code has the codename “Robin,” which refers to Gemini. In the same line of code is the mention of Spotify and playing music, as well as signing in to a Spotify account. The code appears in both Google app versions 15.22.28.29 and 15.22.29.29, according to 9to5Google.

Google Gemini on smartphone.
Google

However, if you’re expecting to make use of this Spotify extension right now, you’re out of luck. While it’s hidden in the code, it is not currently live or usable. When Google added the YouTube Music integration into Gemini, the code was there for a while before it actually became usable. There were no manual settings to enable these features.

Related

It may be a while before we see the Spotify support go live. But this is still the first third-party service that has been integrated into Gemini, which is nice. Currently, only Google products have been supported by existing Gemini extensions.

For those who aren’t familiar with Gemini extensions, here’s a brief summary of what they do. With an extension, Google Gemini can gain access to more information from other apps and services to give you better AI results. For example, the Google Workspace extension can deliver summarized answers from your files, and Google Maps for Gemini has location-based answers. The YouTube Music extension taps into the music streaming service to help you find the music you’re looking for, and the Spotify extension will work similarly.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Google’s new AI features look like my worst nightmare
Google's Gemini logo with the AI running on a smartphone and a PC.

The Google I/O 2024 keynote was AI-heavy. Very AI-heavy. We all knew it would be, but I went into it hoping the often-exciting company would show me what I really wanted: AI with personality. Alas, once again, the AI on show all did a variation of the same old things, with absolutely no fun, excitement, or joy in it at all.

This was absolutely when Google needed to roll out its very own version of R2-D2 at I/O to fire up our imaginations about AI, given the overload about it recently. But what we got instead was the computer from Star Trek, and oh, how monotonous and uninspiring it was.
Google’s AI life is not my life

Read more
Google Pixel 9: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Front and rear profile of leaked Google Pixel 9 renders.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's latest and most powerful devices, but it won't be that way for long. Rumors of the Google Pixel 8a mean this pair of flagships will be supplanted as the latest Google phones fairly soon — but they'll be able to hold on to the title of "most powerful" for a little while longer. The Google Pixel 9 range, while definitely on the way, isn't due to arrive any time soon.

But when it does, it's sure to be a pair of blockbusters. Leaks for the Pixel 9 family are a little thin on the ground at the moment, but it seems as if Google is planning on making some big changes this time around. If leaks are correct, we expect a new look and some exciting new AI features that go beyond what we've seen before.

Read more
Google just announced 10 huge updates for your Android phone
The Home Screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google I/O, the annual everything-Google-software fest, has kicked off. As usual, Android takes center stage. From enhanced privacy and Google Wallet upgrades to theft detection and app safety checkups, there’s a lot to look forward to here.

From Android 15 features to more general Android updates, here’s a breakdown of all the major Android announcements from I/O 2024.
Making life easier with Google Wallet

Read more