Google’s Files Go app finally gets a search bar, Google Photos integration

Share

Google has been releasing all kinds of Go-branded apps aimed at running easily on low-power devices or devices with limited internet connectivity — and now it seems like the company is starting to update some of those apps with more features. First on the list? Files Go, Google’s file-management app that supports cool features like peer-to-peer transfers.

Among the new features in the latest update are things like Google Photos integration and on-device search, two features that were surprisingly missing from the original app.

Most surprising, given Google’s background, is the fact that the app initially lacked decent search functionality. Thankfully, that’s now changed — the updated app will allow users to search for files via a prominently placed search bar at the top of the app’s main screen. The search bar offers pretty comprehensive functionality — you’ll get search history, autocomplete, and so on. You’ll also be able to filter different files.

Also handy is the fact that the app will now work with Google Photos, and it will be able to determine which photos have already been backed up to the cloud and help you delete those photos from your device — freeing up space that could be used for something else.

Files Go’s notifications will also now be “more relevant,” and will show where your duplicate files are before removing them.

Files Go is unique among Go-branded apps because its one of the few apps that’s available to everyone — regardless of whether their phone runs the Android Go lightweight operating system or not. Most of the Go apps are limited to Android Go phones, and there are only a few Android Go phones currently out there. Available apps include Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Maps Go, and Google Assistant Go, among others. The apps all run on Android Go, a lightweight version of Android built specifically for phones that have 1GB or less of RAM and/or cheaper processors.

The new version of Files Go is rolling out to users now. If you don’t already have the app on your phone, you can head to the Google Play Store to download it for yourself.