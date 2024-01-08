 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s proof the iPhone can survive being dropped from an airplane at 16,000 feet

Andrew Martonik
By
Images of an iPhone found after being sucked out of an Alaska Airlines plane in Portland, Oregon.
@SeanSafyre

Ever wondered whether an iPhone could survive being sucked out of a depressurized commercial aircraft at 16,000 feet? Me neither. But now we know.

Among all the shocking information that’s come out in the wake of the recent incident with an Alaska Airlines plane rapidly depressurizing after losing an emergency exit door plug, nobody was expecting an ultimate iPhone drop test. Seanathan Bates, who was in the area near where the incident occurred, posted some shocking photos on X after finding a perfectly intact iPhone that had been yanked from its owner in the plane.

Recommended Videos

Found an iPhone on the side of the road… Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!

When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅 pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd

&mdash; Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 7, 2024

Related

Frozen in time, the iPhone was still in airplane mode with an Alaska Airlines baggage receipt email on the screen. Scarier yet was the end of a charging cable that was sheared off in the charging port of the phone — yes, the depressurization of the cabin was rapid indeed. Thankfully, the phone was treated to what looks like a soft landing spot on the side of a road West of downtown Portland — and perhaps the case and screen protector had something to do with its resiliency.

Bates wrote that after calling in his remarkable find to the NTSB (smart guy!), they said that it was actually the second phone from the plane that had been found. Presumably, even more debris and personal items are scattered around the area to be discovered, though none as important as the actual door, which landed in a Portland resident’s backyard.

It’s incredible that nobody was hurt — either in the air or on the ground — as a result of this event, and now we can be happy that even their phones were left unscathed as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Martonik
Andrew Martonik
Editor in Chief
Andrew Martonik is the Editor in Chief at Digital Trends, leading a diverse team of authoritative tech journalists.
I need to change how I use Apple tech in 2024. Here’s how I’m going to do it
Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro showing Disney Emoji Blitz.

I’ve had Apple products for almost as long as I’ve been interested in tech, yet in all that time, I’ve never really put much thought into how I use my devices. But, like many people squinting bleary-eyed and hungover into the dawning of a new year, I’ve realized it’s about time I made some changes.

I’m a real book lover – letting me wander into a bookstore unaccompanied is intensely dangerous for my wallet – yet I’m barely making any progress on my reading backlog because I spend so much time on my iPhone. If I’m ever going to get through the reams of books lining my bookshelves, I’ve got to do things a little differently. And that’s what my 2024 New Year’s tech resolution is all about.
Not a blanket ban

Read more
The iPhone’s new Journal app is worse than I thought
Apple Journal app on an iPhone 15 Pro.

One of Apple’s recent focuses on iOS and watchOS is mental health and wellness. In the most recent watchOS 10 and iOS 17 updates, Apple added Mindfulness capture, which lets you log your mood for the day or how you feel at a particular moment. Similarly, it also launched a new Journal app.

Though Apple announced the Journal app in June’s WWDC23 keynote, Journal was absent from the initial iOS 17 release. With iOS 17.2, Apple finally released Journal to the public as another tool for better mental health and wellbeing.

Read more
The iPhone 15 Pro has a killer camera feature you’ll never use
Shooting Apple ProRES Log video on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Over the past few years, Apple has been leaning more into pushing the pricey “Pro” iPhones as a creative person’s best friend. Some of the marketing claims don’t sound that outlandish. For example, Cinematic Mode really blew my mind, as long as I had stable hands or a gimbal at my disposal.

With the iPhone 15 Pro pair, Apple introduced the ability to capture videos in Log format. Log takes a mathematical approach to video capture and editing. But to draw a rough parallel, Log capture is to video what RAW format is to a photo.

Read more