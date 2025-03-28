Here’s when you can buy the Google Pixel 9a

After a tidal wave of rumors and leaks, the Google Pixel 9a saw an official announcement earlier this month — and now we know it will be available for purchase on April 10 in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. On April 14, the Pixel 9a will make its way to an additional 23 European countries, before finally arriving in India, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia on April 16.

This midrange budget handset will start at $499 for the 128GB model, with a bump up to $599 for the 256GB model. It has a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a maximum brightness of 2700 nits. That means you’ll be able to use it in direct sunlight without worrying about visibility.

All models come with 8GB of RAM, regardless of the amount of storage. That’s more than enough to power a slew of different Android and Google Play games, as well as Gemini AI features. The Google Pixel 9a ships with Android 15 and supports seven major Android upgrades throughout its lifespan.

As far as cameras go, it has a 48MP wide angle lens and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, along with a 13MP ultrawide selfie cam. The phone can record 1080p video up to 240 frames per second, or up to 60 frames per second at 4K.

A 5,100mAh battery will keep you going throughout the day, and 23W wired charging (along with 7.5W wireless charging) will help you top off your charge when it starts to run low.

While the Google Pixel 9a might not be a flagship, it’s no slouch, either. It’s a solid midrange competitor that can go toe to toe with many lower-end flagships without breaking a sweat, and it’s a great option for someone that wants to test out the Pixel ecosystem without spending a fortune on one of the frontrunners — or settling for an older, outdated model.