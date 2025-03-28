 Skip to main content
Here’s when you can buy the Google Pixel 9a

Alleged depiction of Google Pixel 9a.
Screenshot Sahil Karoul / YouTube

After a tidal wave of rumors and leaks, the Google Pixel 9a saw an official announcement earlier this month — and now we know it will be available for purchase on April 10 in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. On April 14, the Pixel 9a will make its way to an additional 23 European countries, before finally arriving in India, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia on April 16.

This midrange budget handset will start at $499 for the 128GB model, with a bump up to $599 for the 256GB model. It has a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with a maximum brightness of 2700 nits. That means you’ll be able to use it in direct sunlight without worrying about visibility.

All models come with 8GB of RAM, regardless of the amount of storage. That’s more than enough to power a slew of different Android and Google Play games, as well as Gemini AI features. The Google Pixel 9a ships with Android 15 and supports seven major Android upgrades throughout its lifespan.

Rear view of the Google Pixel 9a.
Sahil Karoul / YouTube

As far as cameras go, it has a 48MP wide angle lens and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, along with a 13MP ultrawide selfie cam. The phone can record 1080p video up to 240 frames per second, or up to 60 frames per second at 4K.

A 5,100mAh battery will keep you going throughout the day, and 23W wired charging (along with 7.5W wireless charging) will help you top off your charge when it starts to run low.

While the Google Pixel 9a might not be a flagship, it’s no slouch, either. It’s a solid midrange competitor that can go toe to toe with many lower-end flagships without breaking a sweat, and it’s a great option for someone that wants to test out the Pixel ecosystem without spending a fortune on one of the frontrunners — or settling for an older, outdated model.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The Google Pixel 9a is missing a crucial life-saving feature
Person holds Pixel 9a in hand while sitting in a car.

Launched earlier this week, the Pixel 9a packs Pixel 9's magic in a condensed, more affordable form. With a lower price, though, the Pixel 9a loses some perks of the more premium Pixel 9 phones, including some defining Gemini AI features.

Despite running the same Tensor G4 chipset as the Pixel 9 and the 9 Pro, the Pixel 9a loses on a life-saving feature: satellite-based SOS functionality. Google confirmed the lack to Android Authority, validating you won't be able to call or text in cases you get stranded without network -- as you would be able to with the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and the 9 Pro Fold phones. Google offers these services on premium Pixel phones in the U.S., Canada, UK, and parts of Europe.
Why Pixel 9a lacks satellite SOS connectivity
The reason behind Google skipping satellite connectivity from the Pixel 9a is an older modem. Unlike the Pixel 9 series, which uses the newer and more advanced Samsung Exynos 5400 modem, the 9a uses the previous generation Exynos 5300. The newer modem is what enables 5G non-terrestrial networking (NTN) that is used to connect with low-orbit communication satellites when cellular network is absent.

Read more
Does the Google Pixel 9a have wireless charging?
Pixel 9a display

Google has just released the Pixel 9a, giving some people who are shopping for the Pixel 9 another phone in the series that best fits their budget. It comes in four beautiful matte colors -- Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris and Peony -- and runs on the Tensor G4 processor, ensuring your phone receives the most optimal performance. It has a flatter camera frame than the premium models, trimming its weight and giving it an eye-catching design. It costs between $499 and $599, depending on whether you buy the 128GB model or the 256GB model, respectively. No matter what model you get, it runs on 8GB of RAM and brings you optimal performance with Google's Tensor G4 processor.

If you're in the market for a new phone and are looking to get the Pixel 9a, you might be wondering if it has wireless charging capabilities. Most smartphones on the market are able to fill their batteries through wireless charging. Is the Pixel 9a any different simply because it's a budget Pixel phone? The answer will have you decide if it's worth the money.
Does the Google Pixel 9a have wireless charging?
The Pixel 9a has wireless charging, but it's not as powerful as its premium counterparts. It only draws 7.5 watts of wireless charging power, which is similar to that of the Pixel 8a, despite it having a bigger 5,100mAh battery than the Pixel 9's 4,700mAh.

Read more
Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?
Pixel 9a display

The Google Pixel 9a is a mid-range device with few compromises, and it promises to offer one of the best values of any phone. The handset has a lot of changes: Google ditched the camera bump, installed a new processor, and increased the screen size, all without increasing the price.

With Apple's "midrange" device releasing not long ago in the form of the Apple iPhone 16e, it's easy to draw comparisons between the two. The Google Pixel 9a is a more affordable device, and it beats the iPhone 16e in multiple ways.
Does the Google Pixel 9a have a 120Hz screen?
Yes, the Pixel 9a supports refresh rates between 60 and 120Hz. Its screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2424 with just over 422 pixels per inch (PPI) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display reaches a peak brightness of 2,700 nits — more than enough to comfortably use even in direct sunlight — and up to 1,800 nits with HDR enabled.

Read more