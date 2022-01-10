  1. Mobile

The Honor Magic V folding smartphone is here to tempt you

Andy Boxall
By

Honor has launched the Magic V folding smartphone at an event in China. It’s the first folding smartphone from the company, and joins existing foldable devices in the market including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Oppo Find N.

Honor Magic V open.

Closed it has a 6.45-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 2560 x 1080 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The body measures 72mm wide and 160mm long, with small bezels around the outer screen for a 90% screen to body ratio. Honor says special glass has made the outer screen very durable, and demonstrated it by dropping the phone from shoulder height with no damage.

Fold the Honor V Magic open and you’ll find a 7.9-inch screen with a 10:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 2272 x 1984 pixel resolution. A layer over the screen lowers reflection, and it has a 1920Hz Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) to reduce eye strain. Honor says the closed Magic V is gapless, and just 14.3mm thick. The hinge has 213 components and folds the screen like a teardrop, ensuring there are no gaps and maintaining the slim profile of the phone.

Honor Magic V closed, two colors.

Honor was once part of Huawei, but was sold by the company to ensure its survival after being hit by restrictions placed on it by the U.S. government. It has since launched several new smartphones, such as the Honor 50, with all Google services installed and a Qualcomm chip inside.

The Honor Magic V is still being revealed at an event taking place in China, and we will update here with more information as it’s announced.

