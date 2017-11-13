Bezel-less Honor V10 may be revealed before December 5 launch

Honor is preparing a new phone for announcement in December, and it’s rumored to be called the Honor V10. We know a new device is coming, because the company has already tweeted about a launch event in London; but the details about the phone are only unofficial leaks at the moment. What do we think we know about the Honor V10? Let’s find out.

Announcement, release, and price

Honor will hold an event in London on December 5, where it will introduce a new phone with a large screen, and minimal bezels, if the image on the teaser is accurate. Tweeted from the official Honor UK account, the tagline, “Max Your View” also suggests a device with a large display. It’s also possible Honor has two devices to show on the day, one slightly smaller than the other. The image shows two phones, and the hashtag #IOOI may suggest two very similar phones.

We may get answers to what the V10 looks like before the London reveal. A rumor originating from China says the Honor V10 may be announced there on November 28, with a release on December 12. Neither dates are official, and the source isn’t mentioned, so treat this as speculation.

It’s estimated the Honor V10 will cost 3000 yuan in China, or about $450.

Specification and features

The Honor V10 may be closely related to the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Honor is to Huawei what Mini is to BMW, and the two regularly share technology. The Honor 9 and the Huawei P10, for example, have very similar features.

Only a few basic Honor V10 specifications have leaked from GizChina. The screen is expected to measure 5.99-inches and have an 18:9 aspect ratio, which is matches the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. The Kirin 970 chip and 6GB of RAM are likely to provide the power; but will the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) will be part of the Honor V10?

The NPU takes artificial intelligence processing out of the cloud and onto the device, improving speed and security, and adding cool features to the Mate 10 Pro’s camera. Huawei is putting a lot of effort into making it a success, and the more devices it operates on, the more likely developers are to support it. We’re hopeful it will be part of the Honor V10.

A dual-lens camera on the rear is likely to feature, according to the rumors, made up of a 16-megapixel camera lens and a 20-megapixel lens. Other possible Honor V10 features include a choice of 64GB or 128GB of internal storage space, Android 8.0 Oreo installed — most likely with Huawei’s EMUI interface over the top — and a fast charging 4,000mAh battery.

There’s still weeks to go until the Honor V10 is officially revealed, meaning plenty of time for further leaks to give us more clues about its look and features. We’ll keep you updated here.