Honor’s Watch GS 3 mixes style with 14-day battery life

Honor’s Watch GS 3 just got its European launch at Mobile World Congress 2022. It was earlier only available in China. The latest smartwatch is stylish and should last you as long as previous Honor smartwatches.

The Honor Watch GS 3 sports an all-metal design and is being offered in three color options: Ocean Blue, Classic Gold, and Midnight Black. The former two have a 22mm color-matched nappa lcalfskin strap, while the Black variant comes with a regular black fluoroelastomer strap. As for the dimensions, it is 10.5mm thick and weighs just 44 grams.

It comes equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466-pixel resolution and 1,000 nits brightness. The Honor Watch GS 3 is powered by an Apollo4 chipset and packs 4GB of internal storage. It also comes with 5ATM water resistance. It has a wide array of features, like an eight-channel PPG sensor. You also get L1/L5 Dual Frequency GNSS for precise location tracking alongside 12 animated fitness courses. It can track your sleep as well.

The new Honor smartwatch has support for over 100 workout modes, out of which it can auto-detect six workouts. It also includes 44 standard fitness motion demonstrations. One of the unique selling points of the device is the availability of a 415mAh battery alongside the optimized LiteOS that offers a 14-day battery runtime with typical use. It can even last up to 30 hours with continuous GPS usage, and Honor says that the GS 3 can provide a full day’s use with a 5-minute charge.

The blue variant of the Honor Wearable is priced at 229 euros, while the black and gold variants will be available for 249 euros. There’s no word yet on U.S. availability.

Editors' Recommendations