This Pixel Watch 3 feature is now coming to older Fitbits

A new, improved version of Fitbit’s Daily Readiness Score launched with the Pixel Watch 3, and now, it’s coming to older Pixel Watches and Fitbit trackers.

This feature provides a score between 1 and 100 that measures how well-rested you are, whether you’re ready for a tough workout, and whether you should give yourself time to rest. Fitbit has offered the functionality for some time, though it got a pretty big overhaul with the Pixel Watch 3 — and it’s no longer locked behind a Fitbit Premium subscription.

Although many models are receiving this update, not all of them are. The following models will see this feature soon:

Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 6

Fitbit Inspire 2

Fitbit Inspire 3

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 4

Google Pixel Watch 1

Google Pixel Watch 2

The Readiness Score tracks what Fitbit calls “recovery signals” — in other words, how well your body is recovering. These include heart rate variability (HRV), recent sleep, and resting heart rate (RHR). If you had a particularly tough workout or a stressful day, you might need more than one or two days to recover. Although overworking is endemic to modern hustle culture, your Fitbit can remind you to take it easy.

The score isn’t based on simply what you did the day before. It actually measures your last two weeks of sleep in addition to your HRV and RHR, so if you had a week without much sleep, don’t expect to make up for it in just a day or two. Google has changed its overall analysis of the score to the following:

Low: 29 or lower

Moderate: 30 to 64

High: 65 or above

The higher your readiness score, the better. It’s not a medical device, so it isn’t 100% accurate — but it is enough to give you an idea of whether to take it easy. A low score means your body is working hard to recover, so give it the break it needs.