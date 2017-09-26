How to buy the LG V30 unlocked, and on every carrier

The LG V30 is arguably one of the best smartphones of the year, boasting LG’s huge and beautiful display, Qualcomm’s latest chip, the Snapdragon 835, and even IP68 water-resistance.

It makes sense, therefore, that you might want to get your hands on the device for yourself. But how can you do so? So far, the phone has only been launched in South Korea, while other markets are set to get the phone “soon.”

Here’s everything we know about buying the LG V30 in the U.S. so far.

Buying an LG V30 unlocked

If you’re willing to pay full price for the LG V30, then perhaps the best thing to do is buy one unlocked. Why? Well, not only does that mean that you can take the phone to whatever carrier you want, but it also means you don’t have to worry about paying extra fees each month — because you’ve already paid those extra fees.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the LG V30 will be available unlocked, but we’ll update this article as we hear more. The phone has been released in South Korea, and its price equivalent comes out to be around $840 for the 64GB model, and $885 for 128GB.

Buying an LG V30 from your wireless carrier

Don’t want to buy it outright or have some credits from your carrier to use? You’re in luck — wireless carriers around the U.S. will offer the LG V30, and while they’ll likely offer slightly different deals and prices, your carrier should be able to set you up with the new device. Here’s everything we know about buying the LG V30 on a wireless carrier.

Buying an LG V30 from AT&T

AT&T has confirmed that it will indeed be offering the LG V30, but it has not given us a specific release date or pricing for the phone just yet.

Buying an LG V30 from Sprint

Sprint will offer the LG V30, as the company’s CEO confirmed on Twitter. We’ll update this article when we hear pricing and availability.

Buying an LG V30 from T-Mobile

T-Mobile said it will carry the LG V30, and it says it will be the first smartphone to support the “un-carrier’s” 600MHz LTE, which means better cell signal for you. It has “nothing to share” about V30 availability or pricing, but we’ll update this article when that changes.

Buying an LG V30 from Verizon

Verizon will offer the LG V30, but it hasn’t announced pricing or availability. We’ll update this article when that changes.