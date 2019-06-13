Bored with your Snapchat username? Here's how to change it

Share

We’ve all been there. You’re setting up a new account and just type in whatever pops into your head as a username. Then, later on, you realize that was a mistake. If that’s happened to you on Snapchat, or you just want a new identity, we have bad news. Snapchat doesn’t allow users to change their username due to security concerns.

There is one thing you can do to makeover your image on Snapchat, though. The app lets you change the name that everyone sees when you’re sending snaps back and forth and posting stories. It’s really simple to change, too. Most people don’t see your username, so changing your snap name is more productive anyway.

How to change your name on Snapchat

To change your name to something more appealing, open the app, then tap on your profile icon. Next, tap on your current name, which is right below your Snapcode. A box will pop up with the option to change your name. Type in your new name and press Save to finish.

What happens when you change your snap name on Snapchat

Now that your name is changed, your friends will see it when you send them snaps, when they look at your story and when new friends search for you. No one is sent an alert when you change your name, and there isn’t a time limit to how often you can make a change, unlike other social media apps. So feel free to change your identity as often as you like.

If you really want to change your username

If you’re set on changing your username, there’s only one way to do it. You’ll need to delete your account and start from scratch. Just be warned, if you go this route, your current username will be trashed forever. No one, including you, will be able to use it ever again. Not to mention you’ll have to re-friend everyone and all of your saved snaps will be gone. If you’re 100% sure you want to go ahead with wiping everything out and starting fresh, head on over to our guide to learn how to delete your Snapchat account.