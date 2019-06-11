Digital Trends
Social Media

How to change your name on Facebook

Need a new Identity? Here's how to change your name on Facebook

Brandon Widder
By
Crisis Response Hub
Emevil/123RF

In this day and age, a Facebook name carries more weight and identity than a physical listing in the Yellow Pages. Your online name serves as a portal of sorts, ushering friends and family to discover and navigate your timeline, while offering a touch of personalization in the form of additional nicknames, professional titles, and the like. However, there are more plausible reasons than you might expect for changing your Facebook name to something more appropriately suited for you. The best part? It only takes a matter of seconds to get that new title of yours.

Perhaps you recently married and want to take on your significant other’s last name or want a way to better hide your online identity from prospective job employers. Or you may decide you have a newfound fondness for your middle name or simply want a way to distance yourself from that horrendous alias that donned the top of your profile page throughout your college career. We can’t blame you.

Here’s our guide on how to change your Facebook name no matter the embarrassing, lucrative, or otherwise smart decision for doing so. It’s time to set the record straight once and for all.

Review Facebook’s name standards

If you’re going to change your Facebook name, you might as well make sure it fits the service’s name standards. Facebook supposedly requires each individual to provide his or her real name — something many people skirt around — but certain characters, punctuation marks, and inappropriate words will not pass muster regardless. Keep in mind Facebook only allows you to change your name “a few times,” so make sure you decide upon a name you can live with as you’ll never know when it’s the last time.

Log in to your Facebook account

Once you know what you can and can’t do with your new name, it’s time to get started. Launch your favorite browser and sign in to Facebook as you would normally, entering your email or phone number and providing your password before navigating to the homepage.

Access the General Account Settings

Next, go to your feed and click the blue down arrow in the upper-right corner of the homepage. From the dropdown menu, select Settings. The General Account Settings tab should open by default, but simply click the General option on the left-hand side to bring up the main interface if it doesn’t.

Facebook General Settings

Change your name

Now you can make the big name change. Click the blue Edit button in the top-right corner next to your name to access the main name settings. Type in your desired first, middle, and desired last names before specifying your display name from the drop-down menu below the three text boxes.

Additionally, you can add an alternate name to your account (i.e. maiden name, nickname, professional title) by entering your desired name in the text field to the right of Alternate name and checking the box to the left of Include this on my timeline. Similar to your actual name, your alternate name must adhere to certain alternate name policies to pass confirmation.

Be sure you like any changes you make because you can’t change your name again for 60 days. When finished, click Review Change, enter your password in the field below and click the blue Save Changes button.

Facebook name change

What happens next

Allow up to 24 hours for the appropriate name changes to take effect. If you choose to display your alternate name alongside your real name, it will appear below your actual name at the top of your personal timeline.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to cancel cable and save with free internet TV
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg | The future is private
Social Media

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is working on voice-controlled products

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed on Thursday that the company is working on a variety of products that will utilize voice controls. A Facebook voice assistant could majorly disrupt the ongoing voice battle between major tech firms.
Posted By Mathew Katz
ios youtube update
Web

From pranksters to pop stars, these are the 10 biggest YouTube channels

For better or worse, YouTube celebrities have had a profound impact on popular culture. From comedy channels, to gaming let's plays, and musicians, they all garner tens of millions of subscribers. These are the most popular.
Posted By Jon Martindale
facebook-f8-2018-mark-zuckerberg
Social Media

Facebook lawyer says you don’t actually have any privacy on the site

Just one day before CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a shareholder meeting that he wants to build a “privacy-focused social platform,” the company’s lawyer argued that privacy doesn’t actually exist on Facebook.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Share your food and leftovers with the OLIO app
Mobile

Love eating out? Google Maps offers a new way to find a menu’s popular dishes

Finding the most popular dishes at a restaurant has never been easier thanks to a new Google Maps feature that uses A.I. to find the best nosh. It needs customer participation though, so carry on snapping all those food photos.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Bitmoji-like Facebook Avatars makes emoji stickers look like you

Facebook Avatars will soon allow users to send stickers with a cartoon version of themselves in comments and messages. While the feature feels like a Bitmoji copycat, Facebook says the Avatars are designed to be more realistic.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
senate hearing terrorism and social media extremist content january 2018 ios reading list header
Social Media

The U.S. will now check social media accounts before approving visas

The application for a U.S. visa now requires most applicants to list their social media profile details, along with previous emails and phone numbers. Previously, the information was only required from some applicants.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
iphone xr instagram
Social Media

Sponsored posts will soon infiltrate your Instagram, even if you’re not a fan

Sponsored posts are a common part of Instagram, but they are about to get even more widespread. The new branded content ads allow businesses to promote influencers' sponsored posts beyond their own followers feeds.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
How to get Tumblr followers
Mobile

Here's how to change your Tumblr username on the app in a snap

Maybe you chose just made your name up on the fly, or maybe your name reflects a fandom you aren't a part of anymore. Here is how to change your change your Tumblr username, no matter what the reason.
Posted By Alina Bradford
youtube to remove more hateful and supremacist content going forward logo phone
Computing

YouTube purges extremist videos, from flat-earthers to Holocaust denial

YouTube announced big changes to its policies regarding hate speech content published on its platform. The biggest change is that YouTube plans to remove thousands of videos that feature hate speech and denials of well-documented violent…
Posted By Anita George
Best time to post on instagram
Photography

To post or not to post? Here's when you should put up a picture on Instagram

Let's be honest, the majority of us care about the popularity of our Instagram posts. There is a sweet spot, however, if you're looking to boost the number of likes and comments you receive. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Gannon Burgett, Alina Bradford
skype will soon let you share your android or ios screen during calls mobile
Mobile

Skype now lets you share your Android or iOS screen during calls

Skype has officially launched screen sharing for Android and iOS so you can share your swipes on dating apps, shop with buddies, or, if you really must, show a PowerPoint presentation to co-workers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Getting weird ads? Here’s how to find out what Instagram thinks you like

Instagram thinks it knows a few things about you, but how does it actually find that information? As the social network prepares to deliver ads from influencers that you don't follow, learn how to see what it gets right and wrong.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Kik-hero
Mobile

Whether you speak best with emojis, GIFs, or words, you can chat with Kik

The easy-to-use Kik has the look and feel of an SMS text messenger, but with plenty of appealing perks. With only a user name as an ID, Kik lets you exchange messages, photos, videos, sketches, emoji, and more with others on the platform.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Facebook Portal+ review
Smart Home

Facebook says new Portal video-chat devices are coming in the fall

A Facebook executive has revealed the company is gearing up to refresh its video-calling smart displays later this year. The Portal and Portal+ devices launched to lukewarm reviews toward the end of last year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg