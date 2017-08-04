Perhaps you want to enable USB debugging, unlock your bootloader so you can root your Android phone, or just tweak your animations to give your phone a zippier feel. Whatever your reason for wanting to access the hidden options that reside in every Android device, you’ll first have to unlock them. Follow the simple guide below to learn how to get developer options on Android.

By default, the developer options in Android devices are hidden. This is because they’re really designed for developers who want to test them and make changes that may impact your phone’s performance. In other words, it’s not a good idea to go tinkering with the developer options, unless you have a specific purpose in mind.

If you want to get more from your Android phone or tablet, then you might also be interested in our roundup of the best Android Nougat tips and tricks.

How to enable Developer options in Android

You can unlock the Developer options on any Android smartphone or tablet by locating the Build number in your Settings menu and tapping it multiple times. However, the exact location of the aforementioned build number may differ depending on your phone’s manufacturer.

If using stock Android, go to Settings > About phone > Build number. On a Samsung Galaxy device, go to Settings > About device > Build number. On an HTC device, go to Settings > About > Software information > More > Build number. On an LG device, go to Settings > About phone > Software info > Build number. Tap Build number seven times. After the first few taps, you should see the steps counting down until you unlock the developer options. Once activated, you will see a message that reads, “You are now a developer!” Go back to Settings, where you’ll find a Developer options entry in the menu.

How to disable Developer options in Android

If you decide that you no longer want the Developer options to be accessible in your Settings menu, then it’s relatively easy to get rid of them.

Go to Settings > Apps > Settings > Storage and tap Clear data. In earlier versions of Android, it will just be Settings > Apps > Settings and Clear data.

That’s it! The Developer options entry will be removed from your Settings menu, but you can always get it back by following the steps outlined above.

The developer options in Android allow you to carry out a host of actions, but they’re really designed for developers to debug their apps and tweak different system behaviors. Because of this, we advise against tweaking any settings without first understanding what they do. Check out the official Android Developer website for a full breakdown of the various options.