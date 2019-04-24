Solve a galaxy of problems with a simple reset of your S10

Share

Most of the issues you will encounter with your Galaxy S10 can be solved by a simple reset, but there are a couple of different kinds. If your phone has frozen and it’s unresponsive, then you should try a soft reset to see if you can get it working again. If you’ve decided to sell your Galaxy S10, then you’ll want to fully wipe it first with a factory reset. We’ll show you exactly how to reset a Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e here. We’ll also explain the differences between your options, and highlight when you want to choose each one.

How to soft reset a Galaxy S10

A soft reset is your first port of call when you have an issue with your Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e. When you soft reset your phone, you’re simply forcing it to turn off and on again. There won’t be any loss of data, so there’s no real risk. If your S10 screen has frozen, it’s not responding to touches, or maybe it’s unusually sluggish, then you should try a soft reset. Here’s how:

Press and hold the Power and Volume down buttons simultaneously for several seconds.

When your Galaxy S10 restarts, you can let go.

If your problems persist after a soft reset, then you should check out our common Galaxy S10 problems and fixes for possible solutions. If nothing works then you may need to try a factory reset.

How to factory reset a Galaxy S10

A factory reset can solve more elusive or serious issues, but it will completely wipe your phone. That means you will lose all messages, photos, contacts, apps, and everything else on your phone unless you back them up first. You will also want to factory reset your S10 before selling it or passing it on to someone else. Once completed, a factory reset will return your phone to the state it was in when you first removed it from the box.

Look in Settings > Accounts and backup > Backup and restore and you should see options to Back up my data and Automatic restore. Once you’re satisfied that you’ve backed up everything you don’t want to lose, proceed with these steps:

Go to Settings > Backup and reset > Factory data reset.

Scroll down and tap Reset.

Enter your PIN or Password.

Tap Delete all.

When it’s done you can set it up as new or restore your backup. If you did the factory reset to combat a problem then it’s best to test that your issue is gone before restoring your backed up files and installing apps and games again.

Factory Reset Protection

If you are resetting your Galaxy S10 to pass it on or sell it, then you should turn Factory Reset Protection off before you do the factory reset, otherwise you’ll be prompted to enter your Google account details to get into the phone. This is a security measure to deter thieves. It’s easy to turn off:

Go to Settings > Accounts and backup > Accounts > Google > Remove account then confirm and tap Remove account again.

How to factory reset an unresponsive Galaxy S10

What if you want to factory reset your Galaxy S10, but the touchscreen is not responding? Don’t worry, you can do it with the hardware keys. Just remember that you will lose anything that isn’t backed up. Here’s how to factory reset with the keys: