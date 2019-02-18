Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s how to rotate a video on an iPhone

Flip that portrait video to landscape as we reveal how to rotate a video on iPhone

Simon Hill
By

How to rotate a video on an iPhone
Shooting a vertical video had been considered something of a technological faux pas for years, though it’s so common now that a lot of apps have adapted to accommodate portrait videos. It’s very easy to accidentally do. In the excitement of the moment, you hold your phone in portrait, or a last-second tilt switches the orientation unexpectedly and you don’t notice until it’s too late. Landscape videos are generally preferable because they make the best use of the available screen real estate. Luckily, it’s relatively easy to fix. In fact, we’re about to teach you how to rotate a video on an iPhone.

If you’ve shot a portrait video, but would prefer it to be landscape, then you’re going to need to use an app to rotate it. The most obvious choice, which is free for iPhone owners, is Apple’s own iMovie app. Unfortunately, the process involves jumping through some hoops, but we’ll guide you each step of the way. At the end, we’ll mention a couple of alternative apps that you might consider because they make it quicker and easier to rotate those videos.

How to rotate a video with iMovie

  1. If you don’t have iMovie installed already, open the App Store and search for it, then tap Get and wait for it to install.
  2. Open the iMovie app and tap Create Project.
  3. Tap on Movie.
  4. Tap on Create Movie at the bottom of the screen.
  5. Tap + to add videos, then tap Video, then All and double tap on the video you want to rotate.
  6. You should see your video at the top with the timeline below. You need to place two fingers or a finger and a thumb on the video and then twist and swipe them left or right to rotate the image. Don’t worry if it isn’t right the first time — you can keep rotating it with the same motion.
  7. When you’re happy with the orientation, tap Done in the top left.
  8. Finally, tap Share (the upward arrow icon in the middle) at the bottom of the screen and choose where you want to save it to or share it.

Once you’ve installed iMovie, you can also edit and rotate videos using it as an extension in the Photos app. Here’s how:

  1. Open the Photos app and find the video you want to rotate.
  2. Tap Edit at the top right.
  3. Tap the three ellipses in the circle at the bottom and select iMovie.
  4. If iMovie isn’t there as an option, then tap More and toggle it on.
  5. Use the two finger or finger and thumb twist motion to rotate your video.
  6. Tap Done when you’re happy with it and it will be saved the right way up in the Photos app.

Alternative third-party apps

There are a few video=rotating apps in the iTunes App Store that you might want to try. Video rotate + flip video easy is completely free and pretty straightforward, but it does have annoying advertisements.

If this is an issue you run into frequently, then you may feel Video Rotate and Flip is worth the $1 investment. The nice thing about it is that it also works as an extension in the Photos app. It can handle backwards text, too, and it exports directly to the Photos app.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to perform a reverse image search in Android or iOS
samsung galaxy buds leak ft
Home Theater

Samsung accidentally leaks its new Galaxy Buds ahead of launch

It's been all but certain that Samsung would launch a successor to its Gear IconX wireless earbuds soon, but a newly leaked photo and recent FCC certification document seems to indicate that the debut is very close.
Posted By Simon Cohen
How to perform a reverse image search in Android and iOS
Mobile

How to perform a reverse image search in Android or iOS

You can quickly use Google to search, and reverse search, images on a PC or laptop, but did you know it's almost as easy to do in Android and iOS? We explain how to do it here, whether you want to use Chrome or a third-party app.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Need a date for Valentine's Day? Cozy up with the best dating apps of 2019

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 30 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Michael B. Jordan being as Killmonger is lead away by guards in Black Panther (2018)
Movies & TV

From Roma to Isle of Dogs: Here’s where to watch 2019’s Oscar nominees online

The 2019 Oscar field is a strong one, and if you missed some of the films in theaters, you may be in luck: Several of them are available on popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Linksys WRT3200 ACM router review
Computing

What is Wi-Fi 6? Here's a look at the next evolution of the wireless standard

We're exploring the new naming convention for wireless standards, how it affects the devices you buy, and what the upcoming Wi-Fi generation is changing for the better.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
oneplus 6t vs honor view 20 camera shootout feat
Mobile

OnePlus 6T vs. Honor View 20: We compare the cameras in these ‘flagship killers’

For less than $600, you can buy either the OnePlus 6T or the Honor View 20, two extremely capable smartphones with plenty of exciting features. But which one has the best camera? We found out on a recent trip to France.
Posted By Andy Boxall
North Focals Review
Wearables

Focals succeed where Google Glass fumbled (but do we really need smartglasses?)

It’s been seven years since Google took the wraps off Google Glass. Now, we’re finally getting a modern-day equivalent we want to wear. North’s Focals combine subtle style with an intuitive interface to craft smartglasses you’ll…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
quobuz
Home Theater

Hi-res streaming audio service Qobuz arrives in U.S., threatens Tidal’s monopoly

For several years, Tidal enjoyed a monopoly on hi-res music streaming in the U.S. Now, French company Qobuz is here to offer some competition with a variety of monthly plans starting at $10 a month.
Posted By Simon Cohen
somnox sleep robot pillow caress
Mobile

These 13 gadgets walk a fine line between ingenious and insane

The annual avalanche of devices and gadgets is astounding, but how many will succeed? A few are destined to spark new trends, while the majority fade deservedly into obscurity. We look at some gadgets on the border of brilliant and bonkers.
Posted By Simon Hill
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Save space on your iPhone by turning off Live Photos in the camera app

If you want to save storage space on your iPhone or reduce the size of your backup for iCloud, then you should think about turning off Live Photos in the camera app. Find out exactly how to do it with our easy guide.
Posted By Simon Hill
galaxy s9 Plus hands-on review back full
Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus cases to keep your titanic phone safe

The new Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a gorgeous device, with one of the best dual-lens cameras we've ever seen. Keep your titanic device safe and scratch-free with the best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
fitbit versa full review 31
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Fitbit Versa smartwatches for Presidents’ Day

Amazon is offering a solid $30 discount on this great fitness tracking smartwatch right now. So if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track steps, sleep, and activity, now is a great time to pick one up for less.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle