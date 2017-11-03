Windows phones aren’t dead — Verizon now selling last year’s HP Elite x3

Why it matters to you The HP Elite x3 features some impressive specs, but the fact it runs Windows Mobile makes it attractive to a very small group of enterprise customers.

More than a year after it’s initial release, HP unveiled a Verizon-compatible HP Elite x3 for enterprise customers. The phone is the same model as the GSM Elite x3 currently sold in the Microsoft Store, but compatible with Verizon’s CDMA network. The release of the phone comes as a surprise since Microsoft announced it would no longer focus on Windows Mobile OS earlier this year.

Even though Elite x3 is more than a year old, it still has some pretty impressive specs. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM. Although the 820 processor isn’t as fast as current flagship phones like the Pixel 2 XL or Samsung Galaxy S8, it should still zip along for most business tasks.

The Elite x3 also features 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 1TB through the MicroSD card slot. A 5.96-inch AMOLED display accompanies Bang & Olfuson stereo speakers and and an 8MP camera. The back of the phone features a 16-megapixel camera. HP also included a fingerprint sensor and support for Windows Hello, which allows you to unlock the phone with an iris scan.

What sells the Elite x3 however, is its ability to transform into a makeshift computer. The bundled Desk Dock lets you to connect your phone to an external monitor and peripherals, while the Lap Dock transforms the phone into a 12.5-inch laptop. Windows Continuum and HP Workspace allows you to run a limited number of Windows apps through the phone.

The HP Elite x3 will probably be the last Window 10 mobile phone on the market. Last month Microsoft executive Joe Belfiore tweeted that the company was no longer focused on Windows Mobile and that he was currently using a Samsung Galaxy S8 with a suite of Microsoft apps installed. The Microsoft Store is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy S8 alongside the Elite x3.

Of course we'll continue to support the platform.. bug fixes, security updates, etc. But building new features/hw aren't the focus. ???? https://t.co/0CH9TZdIFu — Joe Belfiore (@joebelfiore) October 8, 2017

The unlocked HP Elite x3, bundled with the compatible Desk Dock, is available on the Microsoft Store for $800. The Verizon version is currently available for $600 in the Windows Store and through Verizon Enterprise Solutions.