Digital Trends
Mobile

Huawei is working on a 5G foldable phone, massive Mate 20 X may be its template

Andy Boxall
By
huawei folding 5g phone richard yu interview london oct 2018 2
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Huawei CEO Richard Yu may have given us a clue for the eventual size of its first foldable smartphone. We can say for certain this device will operate on 5G networks, as Yu confirmed this in an interview with Digital Trends and select international media representatives during the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 range,

“We are working on foldable phones,” Yu said. Foldable 5G phones.”

Huawei’s 5G ambitions are no secret, meaning this should come as no surprise. It has invested considerably in 5G infrastructure and technology, has spoken out about plans for 5G devices and networks in 2019 before, and revealed the world’s first commercialized 5G chipset at the beginning of the year.

This is the first time the company has linked 5G to its foldable phone. A Huawei executive had previously spoken about the potential for a foldable phone from the company, and hinted it may come in 2019, while Richard Yu himself has also discussed the potential of such a device. During our interview in London, Yu expanded slightly on the project’s progress, and said the phone was “not commercialized yet.”

“Maybe sometime we will launch that, but not this time,” he said.

Mate 20 X

While we have not seen the phone, and know nothing about the potential specification or size, Yu steered the conversation in a different direction, which may give us a hint at the potential size of a Huawei foldable phone.

“Before the foldable phones, we are introducing the Huawei Mate 20 X,” he said. “It is 7.2-inch, but in your hand it’s not so big, not so bulky.”

“We are working on foldable phones. Foldable 5G phones.

The Huawei Mate 20 X is one of the biggest smartphones — in terms of screen size — we’ve ever seen. The device itself however, is surprisingly compact, and the body is very slim. We can speculate the Mate 20 X is a template for the eventual folding phone, particularly due to the timing in our conversation with Richard Yu. Naturally, it’s also his job to highlight the latest devices, rather than talk about possible future ones during these interviews, so it may also be coincidental.

That said, the whole idea of a folding phone is to provide a larger screen without the need to carry around a large phone. If the 7.2-inch Mate 20 X folded in half, it would be considerably more manageable, without sacrificing the big-screen mobile experience. At the very least, it helps us better imagine the benefits of a folding phone.

Huawei has not officially announced a folding phone, and while it’s now certain the company is working on a 5G prototype, this is not evidence the device in question will ever be released.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG V40 ThinQ: Everything you need to know
Up Next

Apple iPad Pro (2018): News and rumors
lg v35 thinq dual cameras
Mobile

The LG V40 ThinQ has five cameras and is now available on Verizon

LG has finally taken the wraps off the new LG V40 ThinQ, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone that packs a whopping five cameras. Here's how to buy the new LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Huawei Mate 20
Mobile

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs. Mate 20 vs. Mate 20 X vs. Mate 20 Lite

Huawei has revealed its full range of Mate 20 handsets, and it seems that there's a device that fits everyone's needs. We've compared all the options, including the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 X, the Mate 20, and the Mate 20 Lite.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Flagship fight

When it comes to stunning flagships, Samsung and Huawei are often the first names the come to mind. And the new Huawei Mate 20 Pro is no exception. So how does it compare to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9? We put the two to the test to find out.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Huawei Mate 20
Mobile

Mate 20 range now includes new 20 X model with huge 7.2-inch display

Huawei has released the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X. With all new Kirin processors, advanced A.I. brains, and an amazing triple camera, here's absolutely everything you need to know about the new Mate 20 series.
Posted By Mark Jansen
galaxy x
Mobile

Samsung CEO says its foldable phone will double as a tablet

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years now and a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Mobile

Key settings you need to change on your brand-new Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL phone

Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones are now available. If you've set the phone up, we've rounded up a handful of key settings we think you should tweak or turn on to get the most out of your new device.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel 3
Product Review

Google’s Pixel 3 is a hair away from pocket-sized perfection

Google’s Pixel 3 smartphone is the best Android phone you can buy. It doesn’t have the best looks or the best hardware, but you’ll be hard pressed to find better software and unique A.I. functionalities.
Posted By Simon Hill
xiaomi mi mix 3 news teaser
Mobile

Xiaomi phone with 5G and 10GB of RAM will become more than just a rumor next week

Xiaomi will announce the Mi Mix 3 smartphone on October 25, and according to the company's spokesperson, it will be capable of connecting at 5G speeds and feature 10GB of RAM -- two world firsts.
Posted By Andy Boxall
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

Key settings you need to change on your brand-new LG V40 ThinQ

Now that you've finally got your brand new LG V40 ThinQ in hand, it's time to get to work. Whether its hiding the notch or setting a schedule for the blue light filter, here are some key settings you'll want to change on your LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
mediocre battery and a big notch slight googles otherwise perfect pixel phone google 3 xl review hero
Product Review

Mediocre battery and a big notch slight Google's otherwise perfect Pixel phone

Google’s Pixel 3 XL has two big flaws: The gigantic notch on the front, and mediocre battery life. That being said, this is the best Android experience you can find in a smartphone today.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Product Review

LG's new V40 has 5 cameras, but ThinQ twice before you buy

The LG V40 ThinQ has five cameras -- three on the back and two on the front. This makes it one of the most versatile camera phones LG has released to date, and it’s creatively fun to use. Read on for more in-depth analysis.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google keep automatic categorization drawing feature on galaxy s6
Mobile

Keep Notes is the latest app to get Google’s Material Design makeover

Google is updating more and more of its apps to come into line with its latest Material Design trends, and now it's Keep Notes' turn to get a new pair of pants. This update is now rolling out on Android devices.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to hide the notch oneplus 6 app tray
Mobile

The upcoming OnePlus 6T may get a major camera update

According to a recent report, the launch of the OnePlus 6T could be different from any other OnePlus launch in history. How? It could have the backing of a major U.S. carrier. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
LG V40 ThinQ Review
Mobile

Verizon's newest deals can net you $500 off the LG V40 ThinQ

Looking for a new LG flagship? The LG V40 ThinQ is here, and it's bringing a familiar style, two more camera lenses, and upgraded specs. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Mark Jansen