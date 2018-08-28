Industry sources claim Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will arrive in October

Share

The Huawei Mate series is the brand’s productivity device with plenty of power and a large screen. The Mate 10 Pro was one of 2017’s best phones, and we’re expecting its 2018 follow-up to be something even more impressive. The phone is currently being referred to as the Mate 20, and it may come in different versions, including a Pro and a Lite.

How big will the Mate 20 Pro be? Huawei is no stranger to oversized smartphones, or even tablets that are made to double as phones, so it could be very large indeed. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20.

Release, pricing, and availability

We took a leap when we launched the #HuaweiP20Pro, we're all about real upgrades that will make a difference everyday like a triple lens camera with 40mp, 5x zoom and much more. Imagine what will come next… pic.twitter.com/AjUS86YHyK — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 9, 2018

So when will we see the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro? According to DigiTimes, we should see both very soon. A recent story about shipments for the 2018 iPhones featured an interesting hint, stating “[…]TSMC will also use the process to produce HiSilicon’s Kirin 980 chipsets for Huawei’s latest new-generation Mate 20 flagship series that will hit store shelves in October.”

Huawei may have offered a hint in early August. A recent tweet from the company teasing Samsung about its Galaxy Note 9 suggests that we’ll see the phone in the near future.

Pricing is a bit hazy this far out. A tipster told Gizmochina the Mate 20 Pro would sell for 5,000 yuan (about $732). There is no secondary confirmation on that, however, nor is there pricing for the smaller Mate 20.

Huawei Mate 20

For the most part, XDA Developers has been the exclusive source for Huawei P20 rumors. In July, the site provided specs for the upcoming handset, and in mid-August, they gave us a first glimpse of the Mate 20.

XDA Developers created renders of the Huawei Mate 20 based on verified photos from an engineering sample of the handset. The renders show the Huawei P20 has a nearly bezel-less 6.3-inch display with a teardrop notch for the camera. While we originally believed the Huawei Mate 20 would have an in-display fingerprint sensor, a leaked image of a preproduction handset shows the phone has a sensor on the rear. And while the top bezels are minimized, there is still enough room for stereo speakers.

Flip the Mate 20 over and you’ll find a unique camera module. Instead of stacking lenses, this time Huawei decided to create a square camera module with two lenses on top, along with a lens and flash on the bottom. And while we don’t yet have a full view of the phone, XDA Developers notes the back of the phone is constructed of glass and is capable of wireless charging.

XDA Developers recently published a report listing Huawei Mate 20 specifications based on firmware files shared exclusively with the site. The report also claims the Mate 20 will include the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC — which is expected to reach up to 2.8GHz clock speeds. But rather than 8GB of RAM, it’s apparently expected to include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For the battery, the report claims the Mate 20 will house a 4,200mAh battery and the Pro a 4,000mAh battery. As for the operating system, the Mate 20 is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

All Mate series phones have had large displays, and we doubt the Mate 20 Pro will avoid that trend. According to a report from Korean source The Bell, Huawei has put in an order for 6.9-inch OLED screens with Samsung, and they’re destined for use on a smartphone, not a small tablet. And in addition to a massive display, the P20 Pro will reportedly have an in-display fingerprint sensor that we first saw on the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS.

And while Huawei is no stranger to making powerful handsets, the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro looks like it will be a true powerhouse. According to Gizmochina, The Mate 20 Pro will have Kirin 980 processors along with 8GB of RAM. This, of course, is an early rumor with only one configuration, so we would definitely consider this a possibility as opposed to a reality.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will feature a triple camera module on its rear with the primary sensor coming in at a whopping 48 megapixels, which may mean it borrows the entire camera set up from the Huawei P20 Pro, potentially with a few tweaks.

Updated on August 28: Removed Huawei Mate 20 Lite section and updated expected launch date for Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.