Have the Android 14 beta on your Pixel? You need to download this update now

Christine Romero-Chan
By

Google revealed a bunch of new goodies during its opening keynote for Google I/O 2023, showing off its latest advancements in AI with Bard, as well as the brand new Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. There was also a sneak peek at upcoming features in Android 14, including new lock screen clocks, shortcuts, and generative AI wallpapers.

If you have a Pixel phone, like the new Pixel 7a or the older Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, then — surprise — Google is rolling out the Android 14 Beta 2 starting right now.

This new Android 14 Beta 2 is an “incremental beta-quality release” following the Android 14 Beta 1 software that rolled out last month. There are plenty of bug fixes in this latest beta to help improve overall stability.

In Android 14 Beta 2, the issue with platform stability that caused the UI to lag or freeze and apps — or even the entire device — to crash has been fixed.

Some issues arose previously with fingerprint unlock, such as the sensor preventing new fingerprints from being added, and another where a device couldn’t be unlocked with a fingerprint after tapping a notification or notification action on the lock screen. All of these are also fixed with Android 14 Beta 2.

Other notable bug fixes for developer-reported issues include one that caused audio to play through the speakers instead of connected headphones, which could lead to some embarrassing moments. And if you were using a custom launcher, there may have been some issues with gesture navigation. This has also been fixed.

Some other problems that may have come up in previously involve screen problems, like a flickering screen when apps were launched. After entering and exiting picture-in-picture mode or opening the latest thumbnail in the Google Camera app, it would briefly show a green-colored shade over the image. Or you may have noticed that the battery percentage was showing up as 0%, even after a reboot, regardless of the actual charge level. If you encountered any of these problems, Android 14 Beta 2 appears to have eliminated all of them.

If you were having any issues with previous Android 14 builds on your Pixel device, it’s highly recommended to grab the new beta now. Chances are high that your problems will be fixed in this release. You can check out a full list of what was fixed on Google’s website. Of course, this is still a beta, so you may also find some new problems.

When you do find a new bug and need to report it to Google, make sure to do so with the Android Beta Feedback app on your Pixel phone. It’s accessible from the drawer or via Quick Settings.

Android 14 Beta 2 (UPB2.230407.014) also includes the May 2023 security patch. You can grab these updates on your Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
