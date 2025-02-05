The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is coming to international markets

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate made its appearance last year as the world’s first tri-fold phone, and now it’s coming to global markets. The Mate XT Ultimate has drawn quite a bit of attention for its unique design (one that Samsung is likely taking a page from), but until now, it was only available to the Chinese market.

Huawei said it will hold an event in Malaysia on February 18 to introduce the Mate XT Ultimate to the international marketplace. The company did not share pricing details or availability information, but we have less than two weeks until the event.

Be part of the extraordinary as we unveil the ultimate. Join us at #HuaweiLaunch on 18 February 2025, Kuala Lumpur. #UnfoldtheClassic pic.twitter.com/O1RbUrBg9P — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 5, 2025

This announcement comes amid rumors that a successor to the original Huawei Mate XT could be in development. If that rumor is true, it doesn’t necessarily mean you should hold off and wait for a follow-up; it’s likely going to be at least a year or more before the next version of this phone makes its way to the global market, if it happens at all.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate costs roughly the equivalent of $2,800 in the Chinese market. We expect a similar price, if the phone comes to the western market. However, the United States government restricted the sale and import of Huawei equipment in 2022, and that ban remains in place today.

As a result, the Mate XT Ultimate might not be available for purchase in the United States. Importing the device is still an option, and it should work with most carriers.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate runs on the Kirin 9010 chipset and uses HarmonyOS 4.2. We don’t know exactly what configurations will be offered globally, but in China the Mate XT Ultimate has three options: 256GB with 16GB RAM, 512GB with 16GB RAM, and 1TB with 16GB RAM. It also packs in a triple-camera setup on the rear, boats a fingerprint scanner, and supports up to 66W wired fast charging.