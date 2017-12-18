Huawei’s MediaPad M5 may arrive at CES 2018 to remind you tablets still exist

We don’t expect Huawei to bring the rumored Huawei P11 smartphone to CES 2018, so what will the company reveal at the show? One possible new device is the MediaPad M5, a high-spec Android tablet that may supersede the MediaPad M3 released in 2016. We were big fans of the MediaPad M3, and although tablets really aren’t as popular as they once were, we have high hopes this will be a good one. Here’s everything we think we know about the Huawei MediaPad M5.

Name, price, and release details

If the last major Huawei tablet release was the MediaPad M3, why isn’t the next going to be the MediaPad M4? It’s possible Huawei will skip the MediaPad M4 — the number 4 is often associated with bad luck in China — and go straight to the MediaPad M5. A Bluetooth filing certainly backs this up, linking the model numbers SHT-W09 and SHT-AL09 with the MediaPad M5, after the tablets passed through its qualification labs in December.

Huawei launched the MediaPad M3 at IFA 2016, and with CES 2018 the next major technology show on the horizon, it’s possible the M5 will be one of Huawei’s brand-new products revealed there. The MediaPad M3 was 350 euros upon release, a price that may be matched or improved upon for the MediaPad M5.

Specification

To replace the MediaPad M3, the rumored MediaPad M5 will need to have a strong specification. When the tablet passed through the Bluetooth qualification process — where it was actually labeled as a smartphone — we were given a good idea of what to expect. The screen size is likely to be 8.4-inches, the same as the MediaPad M3, with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution.

Android 8.0 Oreo is expected to run on the MediaPad M5, according to a data spotted on a website log, where the SHT-AL09 version of the M5 was apparently being tested. If Android 8.0 is installed, there is a good chance Huawei’s own EMUI 8.0 or EMUI 5.1 user interface will be in place over the top. We’ve seen and enjoyed using the updated EMUI 8.0 on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro smartphone.

The Bluetooth certification also states the Kirin 960 processor will power the tablet, and therefore won’t come with the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that’s part of the Kirin 970 chip fitted to the Mate 10 Pro. Details on RAM, memory, cameras, and connectivity are unknown, along with the battery size.

We’ll keep you updated regarding the MediaPad M5 right here, as more news arrives.