 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple’s new iPad Pro now has the same M2 chip as the latest MacBook Pro

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

The 2022 iPad Pro has finally been announced and, after months of speculation, seems to be a solid step up from last year’s version thanks to the M2 chipset that it boasts — the same found in the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The shared DNA between the 2022 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro makes a lot of sense following Apple’s announcement earlier this year that iPadOS 16 would push to make the line between Apple tablets and laptops thinner than ever before.

To achieve this, the 2022 iPad Pro comes with the highly anticipated OS upgrade installed right out of the box. While there are still plenty of differences between iPadOS and MacOS, the new Stage Manager app is meant to make multitasking on iPads just as simple as on MacBooks. With the M2 SoC (system on chip), switching between tasks and apps should feel smoother than on previous iPad generations. That said, Stage Manager will run on older iPads despite their lack of the M2 chipset, Apple has announced.

The M2 iPad Pro.
Apple

There are two options for those looking to pick up the new iPad Pro: an 11-inch LCD version and a 12.9-inch mini LED version, the same offerings as in last year’s lineup. All things considered, the new iPad Pros are pretty similar to those introduced last year, but the change from the M1 SoC to the M2 should be a noticeable difference in efficiency when comparing a 2021 model to a 2022 one.

In addition to the new chipset, the new iPad Pro features improved Apple Pencil support. It can now detect the pencil tip 12mm above the display, allowing for even more precision when sketching. It also introduces the ability to preview marks before they’re made. The 2022 iPad Pro now supports Wi-Fi 6E, the fastest internet connection to date, meaning that users can expect faster download and loading speeds. When paired with the fast processing power of the M2 chipset, the new iPad Pro should never leave you needing more speed.

The front and back of the M2 iPad Pro.
Apple

In terms of design, the 2022 iPad looks remarkably similar to last year’s tablet. This isn’t a huge deal since it’s clear that Apple’s focus with its newest Pro tablets is on its internal changes, but it’s understandable that some might be a little disappointed about the lack of front-facing innovations that other Apple devices like the iPhone have seen this year.

The iPad Pro 2022 launches on October 26 and starts at $799 and $1,099 for the 11-inch and 12-inch base models, respectively, and $999 and $1,299 for cellular-supported models.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
8 things to do before giving your older family member an iPhone or iPad
The iPhone 14 Pro Max next to a green pepper.
My favorite iPhone 14 feature is one Apple has barely talked about
Christine Romero-Chan using her iPhone 14 Pro with an Anker PopSocket battery pack attached
The iPhone 14 Pro could be a gaming beast, but something is holding it back
Playing Call of Duty Mobile on iPhone 14 Pro
I regret buying my iPhone 14 Pro for 3 big reasons
The back of the iPhone 14 Pro in Deep Purple color.
Your Apple Card will soon get its own savings account – here’s what it looks like
Apple Card Savings
Wear OS 3 is finally coming to these older smartwatches this month
Fossil Skagen Falster Gen 6 on the wrist.
The best Google Pixel 7 screen protectors
Someone holding a Lemongrass Google Pixel 7.
Fossil’s first Wear OS 3 smartwatch looks like a better (and cheaper) Pixel Watch
fossil gen 6 wellness smartwatch wear os 3 pixel watch
The best Google Pixel 7 cases and covers
Man holding Google Pixel 7 feat image.
The OnePlus Nord N300 is launching soon with an unexpected processor
OnePlus phone in a gradient bg
The best Apple iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in hand showing front and back of the phones.
Best iPhone deals and sales for October 2022
iPhone 13 Pro in blue.