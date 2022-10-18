The 2022 iPad Pro has finally been announced and, after months of speculation, seems to be a solid step up from last year’s version thanks to the M2 chipset that it boasts — the same found in the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The shared DNA between the 2022 iPad Pro and MacBook Pro makes a lot of sense following Apple’s announcement earlier this year that iPadOS 16 would push to make the line between Apple tablets and laptops thinner than ever before.

To achieve this, the 2022 iPad Pro comes with the highly anticipated OS upgrade installed right out of the box. While there are still plenty of differences between iPadOS and MacOS, the new Stage Manager app is meant to make multitasking on iPads just as simple as on MacBooks. With the M2 SoC (system on chip), switching between tasks and apps should feel smoother than on previous iPad generations. That said, Stage Manager will run on older iPads despite their lack of the M2 chipset, Apple has announced.

There are two options for those looking to pick up the new iPad Pro: an 11-inch LCD version and a 12.9-inch mini LED version, the same offerings as in last year’s lineup. All things considered, the new iPad Pros are pretty similar to those introduced last year, but the change from the M1 SoC to the M2 should be a noticeable difference in efficiency when comparing a 2021 model to a 2022 one.

In addition to the new chipset, the new iPad Pro features improved Apple Pencil support. It can now detect the pencil tip 12mm above the display, allowing for even more precision when sketching. It also introduces the ability to preview marks before they’re made. The 2022 iPad Pro now supports Wi-Fi 6E, the fastest internet connection to date, meaning that users can expect faster download and loading speeds. When paired with the fast processing power of the M2 chipset, the new iPad Pro should never leave you needing more speed.

In terms of design, the 2022 iPad looks remarkably similar to last year’s tablet. This isn’t a huge deal since it’s clear that Apple’s focus with its newest Pro tablets is on its internal changes, but it’s understandable that some might be a little disappointed about the lack of front-facing innovations that other Apple devices like the iPhone have seen this year.

The iPad Pro 2022 launches on October 26 and starts at $799 and $1,099 for the 11-inch and 12-inch base models, respectively, and $999 and $1,299 for cellular-supported models.

Editors' Recommendations