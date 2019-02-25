Digital Trends
Mobile

Exclusive: This is the Huawei P30 Pro, and it raises more questions than answers

Andy Boxall
By
Huawei P30 Pro
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Sometimes, opening a closed door can result in a fortuitous encounter. While looking for a demo room at a Huawei event during Mobile World Congress, we entered a room expecting to find laptops, and instead found a different device: The Huawei P30 Pro. That’s right, the next flagship Huawei smartphone, which will be revealed at a special Huawei event on March 26 in Paris, France.

Closing the door behind us, we were invited to hold and photograph the phone. However, rather than getting our hands on with a working model, we saw a non-operational prototype which we were told was almost completely final, in terms of the way it looks.

At first glance the P30 Pro doesn’t appear to have dramatically changed from its predecessor the P20 Pro. Instead, what we get are a variety of small alterations that end up making a big difference, especially in building a strong family look for the company’s current smartphone range.

Camera and branding

The first thing to explain is why the phone says Vogue and Link on the back. Vogue is the name Huawei uses internally for the P30 Pro. Expect them to be replaced by Huawei and Leica on the final product. The smooth, otherwise branding-free rear panel has a camera bump with three lenses inside, mounted off to the side of the body.

Huawei P30 Pro
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

How does this correspond to the leaks? Cases said to be for the regular P30 (non-Pro model) match the design we saw here, which we were told is the P30 Pro. Other case leaks show another device with a four-camera lens, and a second sensor array next to the bump. We don’t know its identity, but for now we do not think it’s the P30 Pro, or the P30. We can speculate that it’s a 5G version of the P30 Pro, perhaps with a new name, with the highest possible specification available — just like Samsung’s 5G Galaxy S10.

All three camera lenses are now integrated into one single unit, of a uniform size, rather than one lens sitting separately outside a two-lens bump as on the P20 Pro. This gives a cleaner, more coherent look, although it moves away from the “classic camera” styling of the P20 Pro and more towards a more familiar smartphone-type look. The three lenses are all the same size as each other.

Next to the three camera lenses is a description of the lens type, which has become standard on all Huawei and Leica phones. For example on the Mate 20 Pro it states the lenses are Summilux, and the P20 Pro had a Summarit lens. The word Summitor was written on the P30 Pro prototype we saw. This is not a Leica lens name, but it is very close to Summitar, the name given to a 50mm Leica camera lens. This name would be fitting, as rumors have pointed to the P30 Pro having a 10x zoom feature. Next to the lens array is a small cutout containing the flash unit, and an unidentified sensor.

Body and design

The model we held came in a highly reflective chrome finish which got covered in fingerprints; but this may not end up being a final color option. It was also heavily scratched, as you can probably see in the pictures, also suggesting this is not a final version of the rear panel. The phone’s shape seems to bring together the P20 Pro and the Mate 20 Pro. It’s around the same physical size as the P20 Pro, but has the tapered edges of the Mate 20 Pro, making it more comfortable to hold, and appear and feel more compact. It was weighted in a similar way to the P20 Pro.

A volume control and sleep/wake key were the only hardware controls around the edge, plus there is a USB Type-C connector on the bottom of the phone, and a SIM tray on the top. It did not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, just like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei P30 Pro
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

We were not allowed to photograph or talk about the front of the P30 Pro, as the design was not complete, and the screen was a dummy unit. It will be interesting to see whether Huawei opts to use the hole-punch screen, like the Honor View 20 and the new Samsung Galaxy S10 devices. The P30 Pro will do battle with the Galaxy S10 for supremacy throughout the coming year, and the screen is as important as the camera system to winning us over.

Specification still unknown

Handling the Huawei P30 Pro a month ahead of announcement was an interesting experience. No, it’s not the drastic redesign we saw in the P20 Pro after the P10, and instead takes inspiration from the Mate 20 Pro (and therefore, Huawei and Porsche Design’s hardware), to give the new phone a greater “family” look. We like the style, the comfort, and the well-measured size, as the phone felt so natural in the hand.

What’s also interesting is that if the leaks are correct, we should expect to also see a new addition to the P30 family this year. Whether the P30 range will now consist of four models — a Lite, the P30, P30 Pro, and a 5G version — or just two, a P30 Pro and possibly a 5G model, we do not know. However, Huawei is likely to change the line-up in some way this year, based on the phone seen here.

We didn’t use the phone, or learn anything about its features or specification. Perhaps if we had walked through a different door, we may have stumbled upon an engineer who could have told us all this, but for now we will have to remain patient until March 26 for that information. You can also keep up with all the rumors regarding the P30 Pro here.

Don't Miss

Limited-edition Nokia 9 PureView, a stunner with 5 cameras, will come to the U.S.
facebook stories on desktop tested sign
Mobile

Facebook to shut down Onavo app that harvested user data for market research

Facebook is shutting down the Onavo VPN app, amid the latest privacy scandal that involves the social network. Onavo was framed as an app that kept user traffic safe, but it also harvested data that was collected by Facebook.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nokia 4.2
Mobile

As Android’s nav bar fades, dedicated Google Assistant buttons are on the rise

A lot of new Android phones are going to come with a dedicated hardware button to access the Google Assistant, instead of using the home button on the navigation bar. It's to keep up with the increasing gesture navigation systems.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
lenovo tab v7 news main
Mobile

Lenovo revives phablets from the dead with the 6.95-inch Tab V7 smartphone

Ever wish you could have the large screen of a tablet with all the capabilities of a smartphone? Lenovo is releasing the Lenovo Tab V7 -- a smartphone with a massive 6.95-inch display and dual front-facing speakers.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 front full
Deals

Amazon hacks $79 off the price of the newest 2018 Apple iPad

When it comes to tablets, the iPad is pretty much king. Which is why we always get excited when we see a great deal on one of the newer models. You can pick up a 2018 Apple iPad for as low as $250 on Amazon right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mobile

Here’s where and how to buy the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ

The LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ are both excellent phones with a lot to offer. Both devices offer improved specs, a modern design, and more. Here's everything you need to know about buying the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Nokia 9 hands-on review
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the new Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia has finally taken the wraps off of the new five-lens smartphone, called the Nokia 9 PureView. With near-flagship specs, a nice design, and more, we have the latest details on how you can get the Nokia 9 PureView for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Huawei Mate X
Product Review

The Huawei Mate X is a foldable smartphone you'll want to buy

Want to see into the future? Here it is: The Huawei Mate X is the folding smartphone we’ve all been hoping would arrive, and within a few months it’ll be here. It’s so exciting, we forgot how to do our job when we tried it out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Vivo V15 Pro impressions
Mobile

Adventurous Vivo partners with Energous on true wireless charging tech

Vivo will work with Energous on bringing over-the-air wireless charging technology to its smartphones. Although no timeframe is provided, Vivo is well-known for experimenting with new tech and showing off the results.
Posted By Andy Boxall
sony xperia 1 10 plus mwc 2019 group
Mobile

Sony’s super-tall Xperia 1 is the first smartphone with a 4K OLED display

Sony has taken the wraps off of three new phones at Mobile World Congress 2019, including the new Xperia 1, which is the company's new flagship phone and the first with a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Christian de Looper
how to get followers on instagram 7
Social Media

Instagram may offer a public option for collections à la Pinterest

Instagram's "collections" feature lets users save and organize appealing posts around a particular theme. They're currently private, but it seems it's now considering a "public" option so users can share them with their followers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
HTC 1 M8 back logo
Mobile

This HTC smart display is the company’s first 5G-compatible device

HTC has yet to release a 5G-compatible phone, but that's not stopping the company from adopting 5G. In fact, at Mobile World Congress 2019, HTC announced a new 5G hub that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 4GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
ericsson is rolling out 5g right now ceo ekholm says at mwc 20190225 083758
Mobile

Ericsson is rolling out 5G right now, CEO Ekholm says at MWC

Wondering about the status of 5G? This is no pipe dream, Ericsson explained during a press event on Monday morning at Mobile World Congress 2019. It's real. And it's happening now.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
5g quacomm mwc news cristiano amon president of qualcomm
Mobile

5G will herald ‘the invention age,’ says Qualcomm at MWC

Unlimited data consumption, more like electricity than data, and the analytics and AI to study the vast flood of data that will travel along 5G networks, will enable billions of things to be connected, said Qualcomm at MWC.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Mobile

The Axon 10 Pro 5G is ZTE’s first 5G-ready smartphone

With MWC 2019 in full swing, ZTE has taken the opportunity to unveil two new phones, including the new ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G. As the name suggests, the phone features 5G connectivity -- and is ZTE's first device to do so.
Posted By Christian de Looper