Digital Trends
Mobile

Forget 3 being a crowd, 4 is the magic number on the Huawei P30 Pro

Andy Boxall
By

The replacement to Huawei’s successful P20 and P20 Pro will likely come during the first few months of 2018, and rumors about the device’s new features are starting to leak. The P20 Pro was a trendsetter when it launched in March 2018, introducing the world to a high performance triple-lens camera system with a night mode, plus the now more widespread gradient color scheme. What will the sequel bring? Here’s what we know so far.

Design

What will the P30 or P30 Pro look like? A series of cases for the P30 Pro model have been spotted for sale through online retailer MobileFun which may give us a hint. The rear of the phone may once again have a series of camera lenses running down the left side, but this time there may be four rather than three.

huawei p30 pro news olixar cases
Olixar Huawei P30 Pro case on the left, and P30 case on the right.

There is no sign of a fingerprint sensor on the front or back of the phone, indicating the in-screen fingerprint sensor from the Mate 20 Pro will come to the P30 Pro. The screen has a teardrop-style notch at the top, much like the Mate 20. This is surprising, as the Pro versions of Huawei phones often have more complex face recognition systems requiring a larger notch. It’s possible this is speculation on the part of case maker Olixar, which may only have dimensions for the phone’s body rather than final renders of the full design.

huawei p30 pro news and case leak

Olixar’s case is not the only one that has been spotted. A case for the non-Pro P30 was leaked with a slightly different design, showing an elongated camera cutout on the left, and a further section underneath. It’s not clear why this is separate. The Olixar P30 case seems to combine the second cutout into one, single larger cutout. The P30 Pro case in the Twitter leak from Ice Universe closely matches the Olixar case’s look.

Camera

The standout feature on the P-Series has always been the camera, and the P20 Pro set the bar for others to beat in 2018. The P30 is highly likely to add another camera lens to the setup, taking it from three to four, according to Huawei Europe boss Walter Ji, who said in an interview that, “Next year we will definitely see more innovation in the camera. Now we have three, imagine four next year.” He also commented on a greater zoom capability, potentially up to 10x.

Huawei has been linked to Sony for the P30, and may use the forthcoming IMX607 sensor according to this rumor, which may add a 38-megapixel sensor to the phone. Huawei’s own Nova 4 and Honor’s View 20 both have 48-megapixel sensors.

Specification

No specific details have leaked about the Huawei P30 or P30 Pro’s other features. However, it’s almost certain the phone will use the Kirin 980 processor, as Huawei is unlikely to replace it until later in 2019. It’s possible the phone will have 5G capabilities, according to some rumors; but this may arrive on a modified version of the phone at a later date, with 4G LTE models being released first.

Announcement and release

The Huawei P20 Pro was announced in March 2018 at an event in Paris. Huawei may choose to launch the P30 at Mobile World Congress at the end of February 2019, or again decide to hold a separate event shortly afterwards.

We will update here with more Huawei P30 and P30 Pro rumors as they come in.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $800 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018
samsung galaxy a8s news screen
Mobile

Black hole in the screen of Samsung's new Galaxy A8s has a camera inside

Samsung is building exciting, technologically innovative midrange phones, and the latest to be revealed is the new Samsung Galaxy A8s, which may give us an idea of what the new Samsung Galaxy S10 will look like.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iphone cases presidio line speck street 6 266
Mobile

Score a Christmas deal with Speck’s half-off sale on its entire range of cases

The holidays might be nearing, but bargains don't take time off. To celebrate the last day for U.S. ground shipping, Speck will be offering a sitewide 50-percent-off deal for one day only on Monday December 17.
Posted By Mark Jansen
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

Doubts emerge over when LG will reveal its folding smartphone

LG may be working on a folding smartphone, making it the latest device manufacturer to be linked to the technology, which may become one of the standout designs of the coming year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Walk, run, and stretch with these handy iPhone fitness apps

Working out and getting yourself in shape isn't easy, but it's easier with the right set of apps. These best iPhone fitness apps will help you to track your calories, monitor your sleep, and achieve your fitness goals.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Kailla Coomes
best parental control apps
Mobile

These parental control apps will help keep your kids' device habits in check

Looking for extra security and monitoring on mobile devices? Take a look at the best parental control apps for limiting time and keeping watch on your child's phone usage and behavior. We have the top options for Android and iOS here.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $800 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $800.
Posted By Lucas Coll
car branded smartphones are almost all bad oppo find x lambo bottom
Mobile

Car-branded phones need to make a U-turn if they ever want to impress

Your car and your smartphone are becoming one, yet smartphones branded or co-created by car companies are a problem. We look at the history, some examples of the best and worst, then share hopes for the future.
Posted By Andy Boxall
amazon deals fire tablet tv remote products
Deals

Amazon Fire Deals: Tablets, TVs, and TV controllers in stock and ready to ship

Last-minute shoppers, and anyone seeking good deals on Amazon Fire products, are in luck. There's still time to order Fire Tablets, Fire TVs, and Fire media players, Fire CVRs, and Alexa-voice-compatible Fire remotes for Christmas delivery.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Best protective iPhone cases - UAG Monarch
Mobile

The best protective iPhone cases to defend against dirt, dings, and drops

If you’re going off-road or work outdoors, it could be a good idea to invest in a tough case. These are our picks of the best protective iPhone cases for all iterations of the iPhone, from the iPhone XS to the 7.
Posted By Simon Hill
Amazon subscriptions
Mobile

Give Rachael Ray a run for her money with these 13 recipe apps

You don’t have to be Gordon Ramsay to make a killer meal, you just need an easy to follow recipe app. We’ve compiled our 13 favorite cooking apps for Android smartphones and iPhones, including countless recipes to suit any taste.
Posted By Mark Jansen
5 forgettable phones 2018 moto z3 feat
Mobile

You forgot all about these 6 phones of 2018. Prepare to forget them again

The best phones of the year are memorable, exciting, and ones we all want to buy. But what about the others? We're not talking about bad phones, we're talking about forgettable phones -- ones that aren't even bad enough to be remembered.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iphone xr app store
Mobile

T-Mobile is giving away free iPhone XRs and Galaxy S9s for the holidays

T-Mobile is celebrating the holiday season with a series of deals for customers who want an iPhone XR, Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6T, LG V40, or LG G7. There are terms and conditions to the deals, but they are still worth considering.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Honor View 20 Hole Punch Display Notch
Mobile

Why Honor’s new screen is the hole-y grail in quest to ditch the notch

Honor will release a smartphone with an in-screen camera in the new year, a trend which is gathering momentum in the industry. Honor said it has cracked the formula, and explains what's special about its All-View Display.
Posted By Andy Boxall
nyc housing data coalition activists
Smart Home

These activists are hacking housing problems in NYC using apps and data

There are 1.2 million people living in "deficient" housing in New York City and now these coders are making easy-to-use, intuitive apps designed to give tenants a fighting chance against unscrupulous landlords.
Posted By Clayton Moore