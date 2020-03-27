Alright, so it doesn’t have Google Play Services — but if you can look past that, there’s no doubt Huawei has created an incredible phone in the new Huawei P40 Pro. It’s a gorgeous blend of metal and glass, with the massive camera module being the only real interruption on the phone’s sleek surface. That huge camera isn’t just for show either, and it packs a formidable quad-lens camera that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a Time-of-Flight depth sensor. Paired with the new XD Fusion Engine, it’s likely the Huawei P40 Pro will soon take a place on our list of the best camera phones.

But none of those new features will save the P40 Pro if it takes a swan dive onto a concrete floor. Glass is glass, and spiderweb cracks can prove an ugly addition to a sleek flagship phone. How best to avoid this dismal fate? Slap on a protective case. But which should you buy? We’ve sifted through the many options available to bring you a list of some of the best cases you can buy to keep your Huawei P40 Pro in top condition.

Cose Jack Reinforced Clear Case

Unlike previous P-range flagships, there’s a lack of really crazy color variants for the P40 Pro. Thankfully, you can remedy that with this stunning pink and teal case from Cose Jack. While probably not the case for everyone, the bold colors make a strong statement. It’s made from a hard polycarbonate shell and a flexible TPU bumper, giving strong protection against bumps, scratches, and drops. The corners have been reinforced to further resist damage from drops, and there’s a non-slip coating to make sure your phone stays in your hand and is less likely to slip off slippery surfaces.

Anccer Ultra-Thin Hard Shell Case

If preserving the sleek lines of your phone is what matters to you, then this ultra-thin hard case will be right up your street. Being made entirely from hard polycarbonate, it clips onto your phone and sits close, protecting it from minor damage and scratches. There’s not much give it in though, which means it’ll struggle to provide the impact-absorption qualities of a softer material like TPU. However, it’s still better than nothing, and its thin profile means it’s able to slip into pockets and bags easier than a larger, more rugged case. It’s available in a number of different colors, and the soft-touch finish provides a grippy surface for your fingers.

HualuBro PU Leather Wallet Case

What’s nicer than a leather case for a phone? A leather case that also doubles up as a wallet, that’s what. This case from HualuBro is a simple affair, and lacks the front cover you’d expect from a wallet folio case. But that’s no bother, as you’ll find two slots for credit cards around the back of the case instead, giving you a handy place to stash spare cash or travel tickets. It’s made from synthetic PU leather laid over hard polycarbonate, giving it durability to match its sleek style. It’s not perfect though. While the PU leather will give some shock absorption, it won’t be as protective against drops as bigger case. It’s also exposed along the edges, and doesn’t offer full protection as a result. Still, it’s stylish, and best of all, available at a bargain price.

DUMean Ring Kickstand Case

Cases aren’t just about protection; they can add a little utility too. This case from DUMean comes with an unusual addition — a metal ring, laid into the flexible TPU back. This ring is held magnetically in place, and can be folded out to serve as a kickstand, finger-grip, or as a holding point for a magnetic phone holder. It’s a handy little piece of kit. The case it comes with is a little more basic, being just a clear TPU affair that’ll serve to withstand minor drops, bumps, and scratches. There’s a raised bezel to stop your phone from resting on surfaces, and it’s relatively slim. It’s definitely the ring you’re buying this case for though.

UAG Plasma Series Case

If you want real protection, there are a few manufacturers you head straight to — and UAG is absolutely one of those. This certainly isn’t a cheap option, but it’s a comprehensively protective one. It boasts an impressive three-layer construction, including a hard armor shell, impact-resistant soft core, and a feather-light composite layer in between. UAG’s strong style is evident throughout, with the distinctive honeycomb pattern and rugged look. It’s very protective, and sports a military grade MIL-SPEC (810G – 516.6) rating for drop protection, button covers, reinforced corners, and a raised bezel. It’s on the expensive side, but it’s super tough, and comes with a year’s warranty.

