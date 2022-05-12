The best Google Pixel 6a cases and covers

The Google Pixel 6a has been announced at Google I/O 2022, and although it isn't up for pre-order yet, the $449 price tag is very tempting. If you're looking for a new smartphone with power, amazing camera capabilities, and a snappy new design, you can do a lot worse than the Pixel 6a. But despite its cut-price nature, you'll still want to keep it safe. That's where a protective case comes in. From a basic gel case to a wallet case to a full-on rugged protective cover, a case can go a long way to protecting against scratches, chips, and even falls. But not every case is right for you. Here's a list of some of the best Pixel 6a cases already available ahead of your pre-order.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Pros Clear and stylish

Strong dual-layer construction

Good price Cons Lacks rugged protection

Spigen is a name you can rely on, and we're excited to see it release a bunch of different cases for the Pixel 6a. But we always love a good clear case, and it's hard to get a better clear case than Spigen's Ultra Hybrid. It's made from absorbent TPU and hard polycarbonate, giving it strong resistance to minor bumps and drops while also protecting against scratches and other hazards. The clear style means you can see your phone at all times, and the slim and lightweight design means your phone doesn't feel bigger or heavier. Best of all, it's available at a great price.

Osophter Slim Case

Pros Rock-bottom price

Decent protection

Slim and stylish design Cons Lacks more serious protection

This dual-layer case from Osophter is good if you want protection that doesn't add a large amount of bulk to your slim smartphone. It's made of TPU and polycarbonate, so it's good against scratches and scrapes while also providing decent drop protection with the TPU's shock-absorbing qualities. A raised lip protects the display and camera lenses, and there's extra protection for the otherwise vulnerable camera bar, too. It won't work if you're looking for something more heavy-duty, but it's a great choice if you want some solid everyday protection.

UAG Scout Case

Pros Strong and rugged

Minimalist and lightweight

Military drop standards Cons Not the most exciting design

Minimalism and protection aren't usually specs that go hand in hand, but it's what UAG's Scout case specializes in. It's made from TPU, but that doesn't mean it's not super-tough. It meets military standards for drop protection, has a raised edge for the cameras and display, and despite all that, is lightweight too. There's an anchor point for lanyards and other straps, and the antimicrobial coating means it won't pick up germs during your daily use. The price is on the higher side, but it's not unreasonable for this quality. However, it certainly lacks style, which could put you off.

Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Case

Pros All-around protection, including for the screen

Great-feeling leather-style material

Room for cards and cash Cons Adds thickness

Leather-style material can feel a little cheap

Wallet cases are a great way to add some style and class to your smartphone. There are few places a good wallet case looks out of place, and this case from Olixar ticks all the right boxes. The screen cover keeps all of your phone protected, so you can sling it into a bag or pocket as you like, and it folds back behind the phone during use. It can even be used as a smartphone stand. There's room for credit cards, tickets, or spare cash, and the leather-style material looks good even if it can feel a little cheap. A good choice at a great price.

Otterbox Commuter Antimicrobial Case

Pros Strength that won't quit

Antimicrobial coating

Lifetime warranty Cons Expensive

Want the most protection you can get? Right now, that's why you reach for Otterbox's cases. The Commuter case is the more stylish of the cases on offer, but that doesn't mean it's ratcheted down its protective qualities. A soft inner slipcover combines with a hard outer shell to absorb impacts and deflect other threats, and port covers help to protect those vulnerable areas from dust or dirt ingress. It's rugged but still thin enough to be pocket-friendly, and the antimicrobial coating helps to stop bacteria growth on the outside. Unfortunately, it's also one of the more expensive cases out there — but thankfully, there are still options for that.

Poetic Guardian Series Case

Pros Strong and protective

Included screen protector

Clear back Cons Unique style may put off the fashion conscious

It's the case that started off a new bunch of rumors, but the Poetic Guardian is still worthy of your attention if you're looking for a strong, protective case. It has raised front lips to protect your phone's display and camera lenses, and there's a built-in screen protector faceplate as well — though you can leave it off if you prefer. Drop protection has been military graded, and the grippy sides help you keep a hand on your device. It's not really stylish if you want that, but it's cheap (for a rugged case) without compromising on quality. A good choice if you need a budget-friendly tough case.

