The best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases and covers

Packing Google's latest, greatest Tensor G2 chip, Face Unlock, notable new camera features, and a cool new Hazel colorway that we love, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is well worth every penny of its $899 asking price.

With a phone this stunning, you'll want to protect it from life's little mishaps. There are already some excellent cases available for Google's latest flagship, so whether you're into card cases, minimalist clear cases, or something a bit more colorful, check out our roundup of the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases. Your next case is on this list.

Official Google Pixel 7 Pro Case

Pros Designed to complement the Pixel 7 Pro colors

Made with over 30% recycled plastics

Eye-catching metallic finish on Google logo and side buttons Cons Not the best drop protection around

For the complete Google Pixel 7 Pro package, pick up Google's Official Case, which comes in Hazel, Obsidian, or Chalk to perfectly complement the Pixel 7 Pro's colors. Made with over 30% recycled plastics, this case is an eco-friendly choice that also looks slick thanks to the metallic finish on the Google logo and side buttons. If you want a case that looks like it belongs on your Pixel 7 Pro, this is the one to get.

Mous Limitless 5.0 Case

Pros MagSafe compatible

Excellent drop protection

Range of stylish backplates to choose from Cons Quite expensive

For unbeatable protection in a slim, sleek case, the new Mous Limitless 5.0 Case is just the ticket. With in-built N45 magnets, this case is MagSafe compatible, and Mous also sells a range of MagSafe accessories, such as card wallets. AiroShock technology protects your Pixel 7 Pro from scrapes, drops, and bumps, while a soft microfiber lining keeps scratches at bay. Ridged edges add grip, and there's a raised defensive bump around the camera for added protection. Choose from a range of stylish backplates including Walnut (our pick), aramid fiber, black leather, or silver pearl.

Urban Armor Gear Scout Case

Pros Rugged protection

Raised bezels around screen and camera

Up to 12 feet of drop protection Cons Rugged design may not be to all tastes

Want rugged yet lightweight protection for your Pixel 7 Pro? UAG's Scout Case meets military drop-test standards, protecting against drops up to 12 feet. Don't let its feather-light construction fool you, though: The armor shell boasts an impact-resistant soft core and chamfered corners for improved shock absorption. Raised bezels around the screen and camera, scratch-resistant skid pads, and a non-slip ruggedized grip round out this protective package — and it's wireless charging compatible, too. You can pick up this case in black or olive green.

Gear4 Milan Case

Pros Translucent case shows off your phone

Up to 13 feet of drop protection

Built-in antimicrobial treatment Cons Not the cheapest option

With a phone as good-looking as the Pixel 7 Pro, it's understandable you wouldn't want to cover it with a case. This translucent case from Gear4 is the perfect solution. Available in three colors — Aurora (a translucent blue), Black Swirl, or Green Swirl — it offers up to 13 feet of drop protection thanks to D3O Crystallex. That's the same material used in helmets, gloves, and other protective gear worn by the military and pro athletes, which hardens on impact, dissipating shock and keeping your phone safe from harm. This translucent case contains recycled plastics, won't yellow over time, and has an in-built antimicrobial treatment. Plus, it's wireless charging compatible.

Otterbox Defender Series Case

Pros Rugged multilayer protection

Survives four times as many drops as military standard

Made with 50% recycled plastic Cons Expensive

Otterbox is renowned for its protective cases, and you can't go wrong with the Defender Series. This case is designed to survive four times as many drops as the military standard, with its PC shell and synthetic rubber slipcover providing rugged, multilayer protection. If you're into extreme sports or the great outdoors, this is the case to get, as it's designed for heavy wear and tear. Raised edges around the camera and screen add protection, while port covers keep dirt and dust out. The included holster can be used as a hands-free kickstand or belt clip, and each case is made with 50% recycled plastic.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case

Pros Up to 20 feet of drop protection

Built-in screen protector

Fold-out kickstand Cons Rugged design isn't for everyone

What packs in up to 20 feet of drop protection in a multilayered TPU and PC shell, with an in-built screen protector, all for under $30? This case from Supcase. Offering rugged protection for your Pixel 7 Pro, it's even got a handy kickstand that folds out for hands-free calls or viewing. True, the rugged design might not be to all tastes — and it only comes in black — but for the price, it offers just about the best drop protection around.

Speck ImpactHero Case

Pros Up to 8 feet of drop protection

Built-in antimicrobial treatment

Slim, pocket-friendly design Cons Only comes in two muted colors

Speck's ImpactHero Case is the one to get if you like slipping your phone into a pocket. Its slim, sleek design doesn't add bulk, and unlike some other slim cases, it won't stretch over time, ensuring it always fits your phone precisely. Dual-layer protective cushioning provides up to 8 feet of drop protection, with a raised bezel around the screen for face-down protection and a soft-touch coating with scratch resistance that not only feels great in your hand but also adds grip. The built-in Microban antimicrobial treatment reduces stain and odor-causing bacteria on your case by up to 99%. The only negative? This case only comes in two-tone Black/Slate Gray or Prussian Blue/Cloudy Gray, so it's not the most colorful choice.

Spigen Slim Armor CS Case

Pros Air cushion technology protects your phone against drops

Dual-layer protection

Sleek card holder for up to two cards Cons Not wireless charging compatible

If you're looking for a phone case that doubles as a card holder, Spigen's Slim Armor CS could be the one for you. This slim case doesn't add bulk to your phone, but it does have a sleek card slot on the rear that holds up to two cards. Dual-layer protection comes in the form of a shock-absorbing TPU interior and polycarbonate exterior, while air cushion technology protects your phone from all angles. You can grab this case in classic black or rose gold — but a word of warning: it's not compatible with wireless charging.

Crave Slim Guard Case

Pros Up to 9 feet of drop protection

Compact, pocket-friendly profile

Choice of nine colors Cons Transparent back panel might not be to all tastes

Crave's Slim Guard Case shows off your phone thanks to its transparent back panel while also adding a pop of color. Speaking of color, you get nine to choose from here, though our pick is this deep Forest Green, which we think would perfectly complement the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro. This case boasts a compact, pocket-friendly profile and tactile buttons, with a grippy finish and up to 9 feet of drop protection. You also get a lifetime warranty with all Crave cases.

Incipio Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell Case

Pros Clear case with added sparkle

Shock-resistant bumper

Wireless charging compatible Cons May not provide the best drop protection

No list of the best cases is complete without some added sparkle, and our pick is this clear case from Incipio. Featuring Kate Spade's pretty floral design with added diamantes, you can show off your phone while keeping it safe thanks to the co-molded hardshell construction with a shock-resistant bumper. A grippy finish makes it less likely you'll drop your phone, and this case is also wireless charging compatible.

Caseology Parallax Case

Pros Drop tested up to 4 feet

Textured TPU grip

Choice of four colors

Wireless charging and screen protector compatible Cons Not the greatest drop protection around

Caseology's Parallax Case is more than just stylish. The geometric design not only looks great, it also offers enhanced ergonomics. A built-in textured TPU grip keeps your phone in hand, while raised bezels around the screen and camera protect your Pixel 7 Pro's screen and camera lenses should you drop it. Speaking of drops, this case has been extensively tested by being dropped 26 times from heights of up to 4 feet. It's compatible with wireless charging and most screen protectors and comes in a choice of four two-tone colors.

Torras MarsClimber Case

Pros Up to 8 feet of drop protection

Lightweight adjustable kickstand

Silky matte back with hydrophobic and nano-olephobic coating Cons Only comes in black, for now

With its 360-degree honeycombs and internal X-shock airbags reinforcing the corners, the Torras MarsClimber Case provides up to 8 feet of drop protection in a slim, sleek package. Raised bezels protect your Pixel 7 Pro's screen and camera, the tactile buttons feel pleasing, and the aerospace-grade aluminum kickstand is adjustable for the perfect viewing or video calling angle. The case's back panel boasts a brushed matte finish with hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings to minimize fingerprints and repel stains, while silicone ridges on the sides add grip. This case is wireless charging compatible, too. It only comes in black for now, but more colors should be available in the near future.

Ringke Fusion Matte Clear Case

Pros Sophisticated matte clear case shows off your phone

Wireless charging compatible

Resists fingerprints and smudges Cons Not the greatest drop protection

Clear cases can yellow over time, but this one from Ringke stays crystal clear thanks to anti-yellowing technology. The polycarbonate back panel boasts a smudge-proof and fingerprint-resistant frosted matte finish, while the TPU bumper frame protects your phone from drops and scrapes. Duo QuikCatch lanyard holes on either side of the case allow you to attach charms, wrist lanyards, or hand straps (not included), and this case is compatible with most screen protectors. It's wireless charging compatible, too, so you won't have to wrestle it off to juice up your Pixel 7 Pro.

