With the reveal of Apple’s iPhone 13 series, many of us have already pre-ordered an iPhone 13 Pro Max. As if that 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 10 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate wasn’t tempting enough, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and boasts amazing battery life too. Whether you’ve opted for classic Graphite or Silver or gone for stunning Sierra Blue or Gold, Apple’s latest iPhone will set you back at least $1,099. An investment that serious means you’d better get serious about protection for your new phone, too.

There are already some great cases available for the new iPhone 13 Pro Max, but which to choose? We’ve done the hard work and rounded up some of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases and covers you can get right now, from leather cases to crystal-clear options. Your next case is on this list.

Totallee Super Thin Case

Totallee’s Super Thin Case is the world’s thinnest case at just 0.02 to 0.03 inches thick. It’s built for minimalists and won’t add bulk to your new iPhone, but offers excellent protection against scratches, bumps, and minor drops. This barely-there hardshell case comes in four matte shades: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, as well as a transparent version that’s made from a soft, grippy material. There’s a raised lip around the camera for added protection, and although this case doesn’t have any built-in magnets, its super-slim profile means it won’t interfere with MagSafe charging.

Speck Presidio2 Grip Case

Speck is a name you can trust when it comes to superior, durable protection for your phone — and the Presidio2 Grip case is no exception. It comes in four colors — though only the pink is currently available to buy, and you can register to be notified when the other colors become available. It’s 20% slimmer than the previous Presidio Grip case and features non-slip inverted grips and Armor Cloud technology with air capsules that act like airbags if you drop your phone, cushioning against shock and impact. The soft-touch finish feels great in your hand, and the case has Microban antimicrobial protection that reduces bacteria growth on the case by up to 99%. As if that’s not enough, this case has built-in magnets ensuring it’s compatible with all Apple MagSafe accessories, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Casetify Impact Crush Case

Like your phone case to have eco-friendly credentials? Then Casetify’s newest case, the Impact Crush, ticks all the right boxes. Made from a mixture of 65% upcycled plastic and retired phone cases collected through Recasetify, the company’s recycling program, these cases reduce Casetify’s carbon footprint by 20%. Each case has been extensively lab tested and meets military-grade drop test standards for drops up to 6.6 feet. Proprietary Qitech 2.0 material absorbs shock and reduces impact by 95%, a Defensify antimicrobial coating reduces the bacteria growth on your case by 99%, and soft, flexible sides add grip. Meanwhile, a raised lip around the camera module and raised bezels that run around the edges of the case ensure your screen and camera are protected.

Round out the eco-friendly package with 100% recyclable packaging and you have a reason to feel very virtuous indeed when you choose this case. Oh, did we mention it supports wireless charging too?

Incipio Duo Case

Incipio’s Duo Case comes in black, clear, or four two-tone color options. Call us boring, but we’d probably opt for the classic black. This dual-layer case offers an astounding 12 feet of drop protection and Impact Strut technology, which reduces the impact force should your phone hit the deck. Raised bezels around the screen and camera provide an additional layer of protection for your phone’s most delicate areas, while the soft-touch finish not only feels great but adds grip too. This case is scratch and discoloration resistant and also has a layer of antimicrobial defense. It’s made from recycled materials and ships in recycled packaging, too — and it’s compatible with wireless and MagSafe charging, though there are no in-built magnets.

LifeProof Nëxt Anti-Microbial Case

LifeProof’s newest case is far from the cheapest option on our list but with good reason. The Nëxt case comes in clear with black, green, or purple bumpers — though only the black version is currently available to order. It works seamlessly with MagSafe chargers and accessories and is made from at least 50% recycled plastic. There are port covers to protect against dirt and dust, an impressive 6.6 feet of drop protection, and an antimicrobial treatment to keep germs at bay. It’s a slim case too, so it won’t add bulk if you like to slide your iPhone into a pocket.

OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case

OtterBox is known for its rugged cases, and we love the Defender Series Pro in this gorgeous purple shade — though you can also pick it up in green, blue, or black. This case is made from 50% recycled plastic and designed to withstand four times as many drops as the military standard. It’s made from a soft-touch material with a comfortable grip; there are port covers to keep dust, dirt, and lint at bay; and a silver-based microbial additive is cleverly woven into the case materials, defending against microbial growth and keeping common bacteria at bay. The raised edges around the camera and screen provide that all-important extra protection, and there’s a handy holster too, which can be used as a belt clip or folded back into a kickstand for hands-free calls or watching videos.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagSafe Compatible Clear Case

Spigen’s updated its popular Ultra Hybrid Case by adding MagSafe compatibility. This case comes in clear with a white or graphite-colored magnetic ring on the back, ensuring it works with all MagSafe accessories. Constructed from durable TPU and PC, the clear case shows off the design of your iPhone 13 Pro Max while offering military-grade drop protection with Air Cushion technology. Raised bezels around the screen and camera prevent them from ever touching down when you place your phone down — and those bezels help keep your camera lens clean and crystal clear, too.

Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case

No list of phone cases is complete without a leather wallet case — it’s a classic design that never goes out of fashion. This leather wallet case from Olixar is crafted from genuine soft grain leather and comes in brown or black, adding a sleek look to your everyday. The soft lining protects your screen from scratches, and with a wallet case there’s no need for a separate screen protector — although it’s always a good idea. This case features two handy slots for your cards or ID, and folds back onto itself horizontally for hands-free Netflix binges or video calls. For under $25, it’s a bargain, and the leather will age beautifully over time, too.

CaseMate Twinkle Stardust Case

Sometimes life calls out for a little sparkle, and Case-Mate’s Twinkle Stardust Case has ample twinkle and sparkle for even the most glitter-obsessed among us. Definitely not a case for the shy and retiring, this twinkly phone case will get you noticed — but don’t be fooled as it also provides superior protection for your new phone. With up to 10 feet of drop protection, each case is made with plant-based materials and features raised bezels around the screen and camera, plus flexible sides to add extra grip. Not sure about the sparkly finish? Case-Mate has a whole array of different styles to choose from, including their popular Soap Bubble design.

Carved Majid Case

If you long to stand out from the crowd but want to do so in a sophisticated, stylish way, then Carved’s cases might be just what you need. Each case is crafted at Carved’s workshop in Elkhart, Indiana, from real wood and colorful resin. And each case is a totally unique, one-of-a-kind creation, so nobody will ever have the same phone case as you. There are plenty of different styles and colors to choose from, all inspired by the view of earth from the perspective of a satellite, and all absolutely gorgeous. We love the Majid design, with its teal and gold resin swirls. Each case has a protective outer rubber shell and works with Carved’s wireless charger — although it’s not clear if they work with all other wireless chargers too. For an extra $4, you can add MagSafe compatible magnets to any case.

Tech21 Eco Slim Case

Another eco-friendly phone case makes it onto our list — the Eco Slim Case from Tech21, which is made from 100% biodegradable eco-friendly materials, so it won’t leave behind toxic residue or microplastics once it’s no longer needed. It has a non-slip grip and soft-touch finish, offers 10 feet of drop protection, and is MagSafe charger compatible, although there are no built-in magnets. We love the Mint Green version, but it also comes in Mango, Mushroom Grey, or Misty Violet.

Gear4 Brooklyn Snap Case

Gear4’s Brooklyn Snap case, as its name suggests, allows you to “snap” MagSafe chargers and accessories to the case thanks to the built-in magnets. You get 13 feet of drop protection and antimicrobial treatment too, in a stylish case made from vegan leather, recycled plastic, and D30 Bio, a plant-based material that uses 52% renewable resources and provides excellent protection against impact. This slim, lightweight case is also compatible with wireless charging, and we think it looks pretty stylish to boot.

Ringke Fusion Magnetic Case

Want a MagSafe compatible case that doesn’t cost the earth? Step up Ringke’s Fusion Magnetic Case. For under $20, you get a clear case with a matte PC back and flexible TPU sides that has a powerful magnet made up of 38 pieces, for excellent alignment when using MagSafe chargers and accessories. This case features reinforced corners and raised bezels to disperse impact, should you drop your phone, and there are built-in QuikCatch lanyard holes so you can attach your own straps for using your phone on the go.

Mous Limitless 4.0 Case

We’ve been huge fans of the Mous Limitless 3.0 Case forever, and now Mous has outdone itself with the introduction of its new Limitless 4.0 Case for the iPhone 13 series. This is the thinnest Limitless case yet, and it comes in a variety of finishes including walnut or bamboo wood, black leather, aramid fiber, and a black and white speckled fabric. Built-in magnets ensure the case is compatible with all MagSafe accessories, and Mous has its own range of MagSafe-compatible accessories worth checking out, like its MagSafe-compatible card wallet that attaches magnetically to your phone case. AiroShock impact-absorbing technology keeps your phone safe from drops and bumps. You can pre-order the Limitless 4.0 case now, and it’ll ship from September 24.

