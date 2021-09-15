How to pre-order all of the iPhone 13 models

Looking for Apple’s latest iPhones? Then you are absolutely in the right place. Apple’s California Streaming event has revealed the newest roster of iPhones, namely the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and super-sized iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple really has made efforts to make this year’s iPhone model a real upgrade from previous years, and it shows. The Apple-made A15 Bionic processor powers each of the new iPhones, from the massive iPhone 13 Pro Max, to the tiny iPhone 13 Mini. Battery capacity has also been upgraded, and for the first time, we’re seeing iPhones with storage capacities of 1TB.

But enough of the specs, you already knew Apple’s new devices were going to be some of the most impressive we saw this year. How do you actually get your hands on one? The iPhone 13 range hasn’t been released yet, but pre-orders begin on September 17, so get ready to strike as soon as they’re available. Here’s how you can pre-order the iPhone 13 range, and the deals you can expect from each carrier.

Pre-ordering from Apple

Apple is, unsurprisingly, the first place you should check for your pre-order. Don’t expect very many deals though — these are the latest Apple devices, and discounts are likely to be thin on the ground for a while. Instead, check out specific carriers to see whether you can get trade-in bonuses or bill credits.

Apple iPhone 13 and 13 Mini deals

The cheapest iPhone 13 models are likely to be some of the most popular, and with prices starting from just $699, it’s easy to see why. Trading in an eligible smartphone can also knock up to $790 off your purchase as well.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB of storage — $699, or $29.12/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini with 256GB of storage — $799, or $33.29/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini with 512GB of storage — $999, or $41.62/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage — $799, or $33.29/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 with 256GB of storage — $899, or $37.45/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 with 512GB of storage — $1,099, or $45.79/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max deals

You can get up to $790 off your iPhone purchase when you trade in an eligible smartphone. You’ll get the biggest discount for recent iPhones, but if you have an older flagship smartphone from certain other manufacturers, it can score you a small discount.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB of storage — $999, or $41.62/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro with 256GB of storage — $1,099, or $45.79/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro with 512GB of storage — $1,299, or $54.12/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro with 1TB of storage — $1,499, or $62.45/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB of storage — $1,099, or $45.79/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max with 256GB of storage — $1,199, or $49.95/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max with 512GB of storage — $1,399, or $58.29/mo for 24 months.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage — $1,599, or $66.62/mo for 24 months.

Pre-ordering from AT&T

AT&T is offering some very strong deals on the cheaper iPhones, with up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-ins. That’s a free iPhone 13 Mini or iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB of storage, or an iPhone 13 Pro Max for just $99.

However, the deals aren’t live yet, so you’ll have to wait for the new iPhones to go on pre-order on September 17 until you can see exactly what prices AT&T is offering. However, we wouldn’t expect it to be much different from Apple’s prices above.

Pre-ordering from T-Mobile

Like AT&T, T-Mobile’s deals aren’t live yet. But again, expect them to be similar to those offered by Apple. T-Mobile is offering up to $500 off any iPhone 13 when trading in an eligible device. Or, if you’re buying for more than one person, you can buy-one-get-one-free on the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 range with 30 monthly bill credits. Both of these deals are available on any T-Mobile plan.

But that’s not T-Mobile’s new headline plan. That’s the Forever Upgrade plan, which aims to give you a new iPhone every two or more years, with $800 off your new device every single time you upgrade. So buy an iPhone 13 now, and you’ll get $800 off your upgrade to the new iPhone in 2023.

