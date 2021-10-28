The best Google Pixel 6 cases and covers

The Google Pixel 6 is finally here! If you’re lucky enough to already have your hands on Google’s latest — or if you’re waiting not-so-patiently for your Pixel 6 to arrive, you’ll want to invest in a case to keep your new phone safe. We already covered some of the best Pixel 6 screen protectors, but finding the right case can be a challenge: do you go for a clear case, a leather wallet case, or a silicone option? To help you decide, we’ve rounded up the best Google Pixel 6 cases available right now, with something here to suit all tastes and budgets.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid case is the perfect way to protect your Pixel 6 while also showing off its design. This crystal clear case is made from polycarbonate and TPU, with Air Cushion Technology adding extra shock absorption to the corners. It’s super slim and has added grip on the sides, making it less likely you’ll drop your phone in the first place. Not a fan of the clear version? It’s also available in black.

Olixar Soft Silicone Case

Available in a soft purple shade as well as mint green, red, or pink, Olixar’s soft silicone case is the perfect case for those who don’t want a hard shell case. Providing superior protection against drops, bumps, and scrapes, its soft-touch finish feels great in your hand and adds grip, too. Raised bezels around the edges stop your phone screen from ever touching down, and the custom molded, slim-fit design doesn’t add bulk to your phone either.

Crave Dual Guard Case

Crave’s Dual Guard case offers excellent shock-absorbent protection for your new Pixel phone. This compact case is made from dual-layer TPU and PC, with tactile buttons and a slim finish that makes it ideal for slipping into a pocket or bag. We love the Blush version, pictured, but it’s also available in more classic black or navy as well as Forest Green, Slate, and red.

LoveCases Gel Case

For those who want a clear case but don’t want to miss out on a fun design, LoveCases’ Gel Case is the perfect solution. This crystal clear case comes in a variety of different designs, but we like this Moon and Stars version. It’s not all about looks though — this ultra-thin case is durable and features a non-slip coating, too. It has raised bezels around the screen and camera to protect against scratches, dirt, and dust as well.

Caseology Parallax Case

Serious about drop protection for your new phone? Caseology’s Parallax case offers military-grade protection and has been drop tested from up to four feet. Compatible with screen protectors and wireless charging, this case has a 3D “Hexa Cube” design for added protection and built-in grips on each side. Raised bezels around the screen and camera complete the package. Choose from three two-tone colors: Sage Green, Ash Gray, or Red — which is actually black with red accents.

Incipio Grip Case

If four feet of drop protection doesn’t sound like enough, check out Incipio’s Grip Case, offering up to 14 feet of protection against drops thanks to Impact Struts and shock-proof technology. This ultra-slim, lightweight case comes in Black or Midnight Navy, and features a raised bezel around the screen and camera to reduce the risk of damage if you drop your phone. Multidirectional non-slip grips on the side prevent your phone from slipping through your fingers or sliding around when you place it down, and the case has antimicrobial tech built in to prevent 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs.

Ghostek Exec 4 Genuine Leather Wallet Case

A wallet case is a must if you’re traveling light — and also pretty handy if you’re grabbing a coffee after a workout or run. This one from Ghostek is a hybrid TPU and PC case, with a flexible, form-fitting body and hard bumper offering up to six feet of military-grade drop protection. The rear of the case has a card holder covered in genuine leather, with space for all your cards, cash, ID, or tickets. There are raised bezels around the screen too, so you can place your phone face down while you’re at work or working out without worrying about scratching the screen.

Ringke Fusion Clear Case

Ringke’s Fusion case shows off your choice of Pixel 6 color while providing superior, crystal clear protection. This dual-layer TPU and PC case is designed to protect against drops, bumps, and scrapes. A clear bumper runs around the outside for better grip and additional protection should you drop your phone, while a raised bezel around the screen ensures it never touches down.

