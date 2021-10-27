The Google Pixel 6 series is finally here! You might have ordered a Pixel 6 already, so while you not-so-patiently await its arrival, it’s the perfect time to choose a screen protector to keep that gorgeous 6.4-inch screen safe from harm. You can choose between film protectors, tempered glass protectors, or multipacks of film protectors, so you always have a spare to hand. Our roundup of the best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors has something to suit all budgets, so you’ll find the right protector for your new Pixel 6 on this list.

Looking for a new case for your Pixel 6? Check out our pick of the best Pixel 6 cases and covers around.

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

You probably already know Olixar for its phone cases, but it also does a great range of screen protectors. Our favorite for the Pixel 6 is this tempered glass one, which is ultra-thin at just 0.27mm, adding minimal bulk to your phone. Constructed from high-tension 9H tempered glass, this screen protector has an anti-shatter film, so although it may crack under excessive impact, it won’t shatter like some other tempered glass protectors. Speaking of impact, it will protect your phone from shock and drops, as well as scratches, and it’s easy to install. It won’t affect touch-screen sensitivity or diminish the brightness or sharpness of your Pixel’s display, thanks to a 95% light-penetration ratio. This tough, practically invisible screen protector is an excellent choice if you’re serious about protecting your Pixel 6’s screen.

Spigen AlignMaster GLAS.tR Screen Protector

Want to spend less time installing your screen protector and more time enjoying your new phone? Then pick up this tempered glass screen protector from Spigen. It comes with an innovative installation tray that helps you achieve perfect alignment when installing your new screen protector. Constructed from 9H hardness tempered glass, it has an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay, and it’s compatible with all Spigen’s cases, too.

Supershieldz Clear Shield Film Screen Protector

Don’t be fooled by the low price of this six-pack of screen protectors from Supershieldz, as you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck. In the box, there are six protectors made from high-quality Japanese PET film. Although each protector is super-slim, it has five layers: an HD clear coating, a scratch-resistant layer, an optical PET layer, a layer of silicon adhesive, and a protective device liner. These protectors adhere perfectly to your Pixel 6 and when it’s time to remove them, no residue’s left behind. They offer excellent protection from scratches, scrapes, and dust while ensuring touch screen accuracy and sensitivity aren’t affected. Because you get six, this might be the only pack of screen protectors you ever need — save some for the future or share them with your family and friends.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector

Next on our list is another film screen protector — and this one’s made in the U.S. Precision cut to fit the Google Pixel 6, it’s case-friendly and ultra-thin, protecting from scratches and scuffs. The ultra-tough film is yellow-resistant, so it won’t discolor over time, and it features self-repairing technology to eliminate minor scuffs or scratches on the film’s surface. All this, and reduces greasy fingerprint smudges and dust too. ArmorSuit’s protector comes with an installation spray, microfiber cloth, squeegee, and full installation instructions to make your life easier.

AmFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

If you prefer a tempered glass screen protector, why not pick up this three-pack from amFilm for under $15? Made from 9H hardness tempered glass that’s just 0.26mm thin, this screen protector won’t add bulk to the Pixel 6’s slim form, and it’s scratch-resistant and highly durable too. An oleophobic coating keeps sweaty or greasy fingerprints to a minimum, and this triple pack of protectors comes with everything you need for simple installation: wet and dry wipes, dust removal stickers, a microfiber cloth, and full instructions.

OtterBox Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector

OtterBox is a name we trust for cases, but its screen protectors are the perfect addition to get 360-degree protection for your new Pixel 6. This film protector keeps your phone safe from scratches and scrapes, with an oleophobic coating to keep smudgy fingerprints at bay. Engineered to last, it comes bundled with everything you need for easy installation, is compatible with most cases, and has a limited lifetime warranty. Sorted.

TOCOL Tempered Glass Screen Protector + Camera Lens Protector

The last screen protector on our list is one for the bargain hunters out there. For $14 you get three screen protectors and three camera lens protectors, all made from tempered glass. The glass in this case is military explosion-proof 9H hardness tempered glass, made in Japan, with an edge-strengthening design to keep every corner of your phone safe. Protect your phone from scratches, scrapes, and drops of up to seven feet, and repel fingerprints with the oleophobic coating. The camera lens protectors don’t affect image quality or interfere with the camera function, keeping your camera lens safe even if your phone hits the deck.

Editors' Recommendations