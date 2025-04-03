 Skip to main content
In a world of increasing costs, Verizon introduces a three-year price lock

Verizon

Everywhere you turn, it seems like products and services are increasing in price. Verizon has announced a new plan to help combat that, at least in part: a three-year price lock for new and existing customers that seals the amount you pay for the next three years. This applies to both mobile and home plans and includes a new phone for everyone who signs up.

“We’re committed to delivering what our customers want and need, offering more control, value and simplicity,” added Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Verizon Consumer CEO. “That’s why we’re proud to introduce this industry-leading guarantee: a 3-year price lock across mobile and home, which provides peace of mind, and a free phone on every myPlan, giving customers even more value. 

Existing customers (and newcomers, too) will receive an automatic three-year price lock to their myPlan and myHome network plans. This is among the first of its kind in the mobile industry; while there have been set rate plans before, few have offered a 36-month lock, and even fewer offer a new phone when subscribing to the plan. All you have to do is trade-in your old phone, provided it’s from Apple, Google, or Samsung. Sorry, OnePlus users: you don’t qualify for this.

If you’re a myHome subscriber, the necessary routers are included for no additional cost.

On top of these other perks, Verizon has also announced free satellite texting for certain devices for all myPlan customers. For now, satellite messaging only works on the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 series phones, but the company plans to bring it to a wider number of compatible devices in the future.

Subscribers also get additional perks, like up to 40% off certain streaming plans and an extra $15 per month off your bill when you combine myPlan and myHome plans.

